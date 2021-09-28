Chargers' Derwin James suffered separated shoulder against Chiefs

Chargers safety Derwin James, shown talking to coach Brandon Staley, only missed seven plays because of a shoulder separation suffered Sunday against the Chiefs. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Chargers safety Derwin James missed part of the second quarter Sunday in Kansas City because of a shoulder injury.

He returned to the locker room, where, he said, X-rays were taken before he was cleared to come back just before halftime.

On Monday, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa said James separated his shoulder.

“Derwin is like, ‘Yeah, my shoulder just dislocated,’ acting like it wasn't anything,” Bosa said. “But his shoulder actually came out of the socket and he just popped it back in and came running right back out on the field.”

James ended up playing 72 of 79 defensive snaps. Bosa played 55 snaps as he dealt with a sprained foot that had him in a walking boot a few days earlier.

After the Chargers’ 30-24 victory over the Chiefs, coach Brandon Staley praised the toughness of James and Bosa, saying both possess a “warrior spirit.”





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.