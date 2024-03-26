Chargers Coach Sanjay Lal Drops $8.8 Million on a Spanish-Style SoCal Estate

Sanjay Lal has traded in Lumen Field for SoFi Stadium! The former Seattle Seahawks football coach has officially decamped the Evergreen State for the Golden State, with the 17-year NFL veteran having recently assumed the helm as the newest wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He’s also changed up his real estate roster, having scooped up some snazzy L.A.-area digs in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Calabasas. Property records show Lal doled out nearly $8.9 million for his newly acquired mansion, knocking around $3 million off the original $12 million asking price.

More from Robb Report

Lal’s sprawling estate is hidden away down a lengthy gated driveway, amid a 5-acre lot perched atop a promontory overlooking mountain vistas. Built in 2022 by “master craftsmen,” per the listing, the white stucco and red terracotta-roof structure is fronted by a 22-car motorcourt flanked by five garage spaces. Inside, eight bedrooms and 10 baths are filtered across a little more than 11,300 square feet of two-level living space adorned throughout with blonde hardwood floors, high ceilings inset with wood panels and sliding glass doors providing seamless indoor-outdoor environs.

Double steel-framed glass doors resting beneath a portico entryway lead into the double-height foyer, which displays a curving staircase and custom chandelier. From there, the living room features a fireplace sporting a black marble surround and a formal dining room is nestled alongside a climate-controlled wine cellar that can accommodate up to 585 bottles. Other highlights include a cozy fireside family room that connects via a casual dining area to a sleekly designed gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances and a butler’s pantry.

Story continues

Elsewhere on the main level is a movie theater with tiered seating, gym, an office, and a secluded upstairs primary bedroom that comes complete with a fireplace, sitting area, balcony, massive walk-in closet, separate dressing area, and luxe bath boasting dual vanities, a soaking tub and tiled shower. A game room also can be found on this floor; and outdoors, the grassy grounds host a pool and spa, fire-pit, soccer field, and covered al fresco lounging and entertaining terrace holding a barbecue setup and fireplace. There’s also a detached one-bedroom, one bath guesthouse with its own kitchen and living room.

A London native, 54-year-old Lal joined the Chargers as wide receivers coach after working as passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the Seahawks from 2022 to 2023. During his 17 years in the NFL, he’s also assisted the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to the Calabasas estate, Lal and his wife Melody recently got a record-setting $16.2 million for an oceanfront home near Jacksonville that they bought for $9.8 million in spring 2021 while it was still under construction.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.