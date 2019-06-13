Chargers coach Anthony Lynn headed to Tanzania to help open school

NFL teams are wrapping their OTA sessions and minicamps this week and will have a little more than a month away from their respective facilities before training camps open.

The Los Angeles Chargers ended their spring work on Thursday morning, and coach Anthony Lynn talked about how he’ll spend part of his summer break.

‘We’re going to open up a school’

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will spend part of his summer break in Africa, where his foundation has helped build a primary school in Tanzania. (AP)

Speaking with reporters, Lynn was asked about his plans.

“I usually go to my place in Puerto Vallarta and just kind of hang out there for about two and a half weeks and let the kids come see me [he has two adult children, D’Anton and Danielle],” Lynn said. “But this year, a little different plans — we’re going to go to Africa. We’re going to open up a school.”

The Lynn Family Foundation, which Lynn and his wife, Stacey Bell, officially launched earlier this year, have worked with Common Threadz, a nonprofit that is building the school in Tanzania.

It’s part of Africa’s Promise Village, a facility in the rural Maasai village of Lanjani in the northern part of the country. There are few schools in the region, meaning many young people have few options other than joining the military or, for girls, being dragged into the sex trade.

Lynn said when it opens on June 29, it will be a K-7 school, but the goal is to expand it to include up to 12th grade.

Via the Common Threadz website, students will have access to clean drinking water and two meals a day in addition to the opportunity to get an education.

Before he heads to Tanzania, Lynn and Bell will be in his hometown, Dallas, for their foundation’s fundraising golf outing.

