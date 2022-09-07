Chargers CB JC Jackson hasn't been ruled out of opener

JOE REEDY
·2 min read

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is out of his walking boot and is likely to be a game-time decision when the Los Angles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday's regular-season opener.

The fifth-year cornerback was one of the Chargers' biggest acquisitions during the offseason after signing a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed.

Coach Brandon Staley said Jackson did some running on Tuesday and that he considers Jackson's status to be day to day. Jackson underwent ankle surgery on Aug. 23 at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery. The original timeframe had Jackson out 2 to 4 weeks.

"He is on the road to recovery. Things are very positive,” Staley added.

Even though Jackson did some running on Tuesday, he did not practice on Wednesday as the Chargers ramped up preparations for their opener.

Jackson missed only four games the past four seasons with the New England Patriots, where he intercepted 25 passes, which is the most in the league during that span.

He made the Pro Bowl last season after leading the league with 23 passes defended and picking off eight passes, which was second in the league.

If Jackson does not play, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. would be the outside cornerbacks with Bryce Callahan lined up against the slot receiver in nickel packages.

“The real positive is that we’ve played with everybody in the secondary," Staley said. "We know how to use the players that are going to be out there, so we have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s going to go play out there in that game of, whoever it is, and make sure that they’re in the right role to do so.

"I think we’ve really built depth in our secondary. That progress is still ongoing, but like you said, it’s going to be a tough challenge against those guys.”

Raiders receiver Davante Adams said on Wednesday he is more concerned about his preparation than who might be lining up in the Chargers secondary.

“If I can lock in on what I am doing, it gives me the best opportunity to be successful rather than who is in front of me,” he said.

NOTES: TE Donald Parham (hamstring) did not practice. Rookie RB Isaiah Spiller returned to practice after injuring his ankle during the preseason game against Dallas on Aug. 20. ... QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Keenan Allen, C Corey Linsley, LB Khalil Mack, S Derwin James Jr., LB Joey Bosa and DE Sebastian Joseph-Day were elected team captains.

