Chargers' Bosa has respect for frequent sack victim Carr

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE REEDY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa has been one of the NFL's best in at least two areas during his six-year career — chasing down quarterbacks and talking trash about them. He's done plenty of both to Las Vegas' Derek Carr.

The Chargers outside linebacker and Raiders QB will renew their rivalry on Sunday night with an AFC playoff spot on the line. Bosa is looking to help the Bolts into the postseason for the second time in four years.

“These are the kinds of games that you wish you were playing this time of year — and we are this year. It’s just a great opportunity for both sides. I think we all grasp that, for sure,” Bosa said.

Of Bosa's 57 sacks, seven have come against Carr, including one in the Chargers' 28-14 victory on Oct. 4. Bosa said after the game that Carr “was pretty much curling into a ball” during one of Los Angeles' four sacks.

Bosa tried to clarify his Week 4 remarks on Thursday by noting he has plenty of respect for Carr.

“He’s one of the top passers in the league. I wouldn’t really like somebody that plants their shoulder into me for a living, so I don’t see how he would really like me," Bosa said. "I wouldn’t if I was him, but I think we both have respect for each other and we always like competing against each other.”

Carr, who goes into Sunday night with a 7-8 record against the Chargers, said he respects Bosa, too.

“He’s one of the best in the world. And it’s the nature of the defensive line position to be aggressive. And that’s how he is. I’ll probably trash talk with him more,” he said. “But I think the world of Joey. I think the part we missed, he said I was a great player and a great dude. I think we should talk about that stuff instead of the negative stuff because I think the world of him.”

Bosa, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time, is having another stellar season despite having to adjust to first-year coach Brandon Staley's 3-4 scheme. Bosa has remained healthy, only missing one game — Dec. 26 at Houston after he tested positive for COVID-19.

While Bosa feels as if he is in the best shape at the end of a season since his rookie year of 2016, what pleases his more is his mastery of his role. He has even adjusted to dropping back into pass coverage a couple times per game.

“To make it this far and be productive and still be healthy — playing hard, working hard at this point of the season, I’m honestly really proud of what I’ve accomplished this year," he said. "It’s not the best thing I’ve ever put on tape all-around, but I think I’ve had some really, really good games and rushed really well."

Despite being out for nearly two weeks, Bosa played 51 of the Chargers' 60 defensive snaps in last Sunday's 34-13 win over Denver.

Bosa said he was winded at times, but still wasn't going to let a quarterback's trash talk get the best of him. Denver's Drew Lock looked right at Bosa following one play during the third quarter and said, “He’s tired. He’s tired.” The Broncos tried running directly at Bosa the next play and he stopped Melvin Gordon for a 4-yard loss.

Bosa goes into Sunday's regular-season finale seventh in the AFC with 9 1/2 sacks and ninth in quarterback hits with 20. He has a league-leading six strip-sacks after having five in his first five years combined.

“It takes time for that muscle memory to get there," Bosa said. “For me, getting sacks, I guess earlier on in my career, I was too nervous to let the guy go, so I’d just wrap them up and try to get them down and forget going for the ball. Now, I think more than anything, it’s just a mindset — always thinking about it. It’s how you really change the game, if you’re able to get those turnovers.”

NOTES: Center Corey Linsley was a full participant in Thursday's practice. He left last Sunday's game during the first quarter and did not practice on Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • 2022 Winter Classic brings magic and hope back to the NHL

    Amid COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions and game postponements, the NHL needed a win. And the Winter Classic delivered just that.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Giannis' triple-double leads Milwaukee to 6th straight win

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-113 on Saturday night. In four games since returning from COVID-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. The two-time MVP got his 10th assist of the game by finding Grayson Allen for a 3-pointer that put the

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • No fans, possibly no Matthews and McDavid as Leafs prepare to host Oilers

    TORONTO — A sold-out building. Connor McDavid versus Auston Matthews. Two teams desperate to right the wrongs of crushing playoff flops. A fan favourite returning home for the nationally televised game. Wednesday night was supposed to feature all those elements when the Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the Edmonton Oilers to Scotiabank Arena. Like so much of life since March 2020, however, COVID-19 has released most of the air from that balloon. New provincial pandemic restrictions in Ontario regardi

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a