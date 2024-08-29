Chargers begin Jim Harbaugh era with plenty of questions on offense

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-12)

EXPECTATIONS: After winning a national championship and being the subject of NCAA investigations at the University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL in pursuit of the one thing that has eluded him — a Super Bowl title. Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC championship game during his first season in 2011, but orchestrating the same turnaround with the Chargers will be more difficult. The Bolts haven't won a division title since 2009, and made only three trips to the playoffs during Tom Telesco's 10-plus seasons as general manager before he and coach Brandon Staley were fired with three games remaining last season. The Chargers have one of the premier quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert, but have plenty of questions at the other skill positions, including one of the more inexperienced wide receiver groups in the league. The defense was the league's fifth-worst ranked unit last season, including 30th against the pass.

NEW FACES: Harbaugh, general manager Joe Hortiz, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, OT Joe Alt, WR Ladd McConkey, C Bradley Bozeman, WR DJ Chark, TE Will Dissly, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Gus Edwards, DL Poona Ford, CB Kristian Fulton, TE Hayden Hurst.

KEY LOSSES: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, C Corey Linsley, RB Austin Ekeler, TE Gerald Everett, DL Austin Johnson, CB Michael Davis, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

STRENGTHS: Herbert is averaging 277.8 passing yards per game — third most in NFL history among players with at least 1,000 attempts — as he enters his fifth season. Herbert also has 25 300-yard passing games, tied for second most since the start of the 2020 season. The pass rush should again be formidable after linebacker Khalil Mack set a career high with 17 sacks. The Chargers are also hoping for a healthy Joey Bosa, who has missed 20 games the past two seasons because of a variety of injuries. Bosa had 6 1/2 sacks in nine games last season.

WEAKNESSES: After the offseason departures of Allen and Williams, the Chargers have one of the league's most unproven and inexperienced receiving groups. DJ Chark has the most experience of the group as he goes into his seventh season while Joshua Palmer, a third-round pick in 2021, has shown at times he can step up. Quentin Johnston, last year's first-round pick, will need to step up after struggling with drops last season. Second-round selection McConkey is expected to step into the role as the slot receiver and can stretch opposing defenses with his speed.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Herbert missed two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Easton Stick, who started four games last season after Herbert suffered a season-ending finger injury on his throwing hand, has struggled with turnovers throughout training camp. With concerns about Herbert's foot and Stick not showing any signs of progress, the Chargers acquired Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons for a late-round draft pick.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Despite being a rookie, McConkey figures to be the most popular Chargers receiver because of his ability to stretch opposing defenses on deep routes along with his versatility to line up as both an inside and outside wide receiver. Most of McConkey's time is expected to be in the slot. Herbert has 428 completions to slot receivers the past four seasons, which is sixth most in the league along with 38 touchdowns, which is fifth most.

