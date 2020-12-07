Chargers' 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots by the numbers

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton hurt the Chargers more with his legs than his throwing arm, running for two touchdowns and passing for one. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:





45

Worst point differential in Chargers history, surpassing a 49-6 loss suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in 1964. The Chargers went scoreless for the first time since Week 9 of the 2014 season, when the Miami Dolphins won 37-0.





69

Yards passing for the quarterback of the winning team. The Patriots’ Cam Newton completed 12 of 19 pass attempts. Newton also ran 14 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for another score.

4

Games with multiple rushing touchdowns for Newton this season, an NFL record for a quarterback. He has 10 such games in his career, three more than any quarterback.





69

Touchdown runs for Newton in his career. Steve Young is second on the list of quarterbacks with 43.





43.7

Passer rating for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a career low. He completed 26 of 53 passes for 209 yards, had two passes intercepted and was sacked three times.

Summary

New England 7 21 7 10 — 45



CHARGERS 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

NE — Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 7:50. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:10. Key plays: Newton 15 pass to D.Harris, D.Harris 11 run, Newton 14 run, Newton 3 pass to White on 3rd-and-5, Newton 2 run on 4th-and-2. New England 7, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

NE — Olszewski 70 punt return (Folk kick), 14:02. Drive: 3 plays, 1 yard, 00:58. New England 14, CHARGERS 0.

NE — Newton 2 run (Folk kick), :51. Drive: 16 plays, 54 yards, 5:41. Key plays: D.Harris 12 run, Newton 1 run on 3rd-and-19, Moncrief 4 run on 3rd-and-4, Michel 4 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 21, CHARGERS 0.

NE — D.McCourty 44 blocked field goal return (Folk kick), :00. New England 28, CHARGERS 0.

Third Quarter

NE — Harry 5 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 8:44. Drive: 7 plays, 32 yards, 3:38. Key plays: Winovich 0 interception return to CHARGERS 32, Newton 6 run on 3rd-and-1. New England 35, CHARGERS 0.

Fourth Quarter

NE — Field goal Folk 32, 11:21. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 2:04. New England 38, CHARGERS 0.

NE — Olszewski 38 pass from Stidham (Folk kick), 6:50. Drive: 4 plays, 61 yards, 1:23. Key play: Stidham 23 pass to Michel. New England 45, CHARGERS 0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: NEW ENGLAND, Harris 16-80, Newton 14-48, Michel 10-35, Moncrief 1-4, Stidham 2-(minus 2). CHARGERS, Ekeler 8-36, Ballage 7-34.

PASSING: NEW ENGLAND, Newton 12-19-0-69, Stidham 2-3-0-61. CHARGERS, Herbert 26-53-2-209.

RECEIVING: NEW ENGLAND, White 3-1, Byrd 2-16, Harry 2-15, Meyers 2-15, Olszewski 1-38, Michel 1-23, Harris 1-15, Izzo 1-6, Johnson 1-1. CHARGERS, Allen 5-48, Williams 4-43, Ekeler 4-32, Ballage 3-5, Guyton 2-38, Parham 2-21, Kelley 2-3, Hill 1-7, Anderson 1-6, Henry 1-5, Johnson 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: NEW ENGLAND, Olszewski 3-145. CHARGERS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: NEW ENGLAND, None. CHARGERS, Adderley 4-84, Johnson 2-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: NEW ENGLAND, Phillips 7-5-0, Bentley 5-1-0, Dugger 3-2-0, Butler 3-0-1, Hall 2-3-0, D.McCourty 2-2-0, Guy 2-1-1, Wise 2-0-1, Williams 2-0-0, Jackson 1-2-0, Jennings 1-1-0, J.McCourty 1-1-0, Simon 1-1-0, Bryant 1-0-0, Gilmore 1-0-0, Spence 1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0, Winovich 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Murray 12-2-1, Joseph 5-2-0, Jenkins 5-0-0, Vigil 3-5-0, Adderley 3-1-0, Bosa 3-0-0, Tillery 2-4-0, Davis 2-2-0, Harris 2-0-0, Jones 1-3-0, Nwosu 1-3-0, Square 1-1-0, Rochell 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: NEW ENGLAND, Jackson 1-3, Winovich 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Badgley 58, Badgley 46.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Richard Hall, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Attendance — 0.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.