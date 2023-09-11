Chargers' 36-34 home loss to the Miami Dolphins by the numbers

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) hauls in a touchdown pass over Chargers corner Michael Davis on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 36-34 home loss to the Miami Dolphins — scoring and statistics:

802

Career catches for the Chargers' Keenan Allen in 127 games, just the third player to surpass the 800 plateau in fewer than 130 games, the others being— Antonio Brown (126) and Julio Jones (127). Allen had six catches for 76 yards in the opener.

1,339

Career completions through 50 games for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, an NFL record. He already had broken the 50-game record before his 50th start. He completed 23 of 33 throws against the Dolphins for 228 yards.

466

Yards passing for the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, who completd 28 of 45 passes and finished with a quarterback rating of 110.0.

215

Yards receiving for the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, who averaged 19.5 yards on 11 catches. He also scored two touchdowns.

30

First down for each offense, the defenses not showing much resistance. The teams combined for 969 yards of offense.

Summary

Miami 7 13 7 9 — 36



CHARGERS 7 10 7 10 — 34

First Quarter





CHARGERS — Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 94 yards, 7:23. Key plays: Herbert 5 run on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 36 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 5 run on 3rd-and-2, Kelley 10 run.

Miami — Mostert 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 1:15. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:24. Key plays: Tagovailoa 24 pass to Cracraft, Mostert 10 run, Tagovailoa 11 pass to Berrios on 3rd-and-8, Mostert 12 run.

Second Quarter





Miami — Field goal J.Sanders 23, 11:43. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards, 3:03. Key plays: Tagovailoa 29 pass to T.Hill, Tagovailoa 28 pass to T.Hill, Tagovailoa 15 pass to Ingold.

CHARGERS — Parham 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:07. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key play: Ekeler 55 run.

Miami — Cracraft 1 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 1:42. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 4:52. Key plays: Tagovailoa 18 pass to Smythe, Tagovailoa 16 pass to Smythe, Tagovailoa 10 pass to Smythe on 4th-and-7, Tagovailoa 19 pass to T.Hill.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 50, :09. Drive: 11 plays, 43 yards, 1:33. Key plays: Herbert 9 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-6, Herbert 11 pass to Johnston, Herbert 15 pass to Parham, Herbert 3 run on 3rd-and-10.

Miami — Field goal J.Sanders 41, :00. Drive: 3 plays, 52 yards, 00:09. Key play: Tagovailoa 22 pass to Waddle.

Third Quarter





CHARGERS — Herbert 1 run (Dicker kick), 9:19. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:41. Key plays: Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-2, Kelley 14 run, Ekeler 11 run.

Miami — T.Hill 35 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 2:12. Drive: 1 play, 35 yards, 00:06.

Fourth Quarter





CHARGERS — Kelley 2 run (Dicker kick), 14:00. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:12. Key plays: Herbert 35 pass to Ekeler, Herbert 11 pass to Everett, Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-1.

Miami — Field goal J.Sanders 45, 10:03. Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 3:57. Key plays: Tagovailoa 16 pass to Berrios on 3rd-and-15, Tagovailoa 19 pass to Ingold, Tagovailoa 15 pass to Berrios, Tagovailoa 8 pass to Mostert on 3rd-and-15.

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 25, 3:53. Drive: 14 plays, 68 yards, 6:10. Key plays: Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 24 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-12, Kelley 14 run.

Miami — T.Hill 4 pass from Tagovailoa (kick failed), 1:45. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:08. Key plays: Tagovailoa 47 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-10, Tagovailoa 15 pass to Cracraft.





INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: MIAMI, Mostert 10-37, Ezukanma 2-17, Ahmed 3-11, Tagovailoa 5-5. CHARGERS, Ekeler 16-117, Kelley 16-91, Herbert 5-18, K.Allen 2-6, Everett 1-2.

PASSING: MIAMI, Tagovailoa 28-45-1-466. CHARGERS, Herbert 23-33-0-228.

RECEIVING: MIAMI, T.Hill 11-215, Waddle 4-78, Smythe 3-44, Berrios 3-42, Cracraft 3-40, Ingold 2-34, Mostert 2-13. CHARGERS, K.Allen 6-76, Ekeler 4-47, M.Williams 4-45, Parham 3-21, Everett 2-21, Johnston 2-9, D.Davis 1-5, Palmer 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: MIAMI, None. CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-3.

KICKOFF RETURNS: MIAMI, None. CHARGERS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: MIAMI, Holland 10-4-0, Elliott 8-5-0, Phillips 6-5-.5, Kohou 6-3-1, Howard 5-1-0, Baker 4-2-0, Van Ginkel 4-1-0, Sieler 3-1-1, Chubb 2-2-0, Bethel 2-1-.5, Apple 2-1-0, Wilkins 1-2-0, Long 1-0-0, Riley 1-0-0, Davis 0-1-0, Ogbah 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Gilman 9-2-0, James 6-0-0, M.Davis 5-1-0, Kendricks 4-3-0, Woods 4-0-0, Murray 2-1-0, Mack 2-0-0, Tuipulotu 2-0-0, Samuel 1-1-0, Bosa 1-0-0, N.Williams 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: MIAMI, None. CHARGERS, Jackson 1-9.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Walter Flowers, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Kirt Shay.

Attendance — 70,240.

