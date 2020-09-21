Chargers' 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) after connecting with wide receiver Jalen Guyton (not pictured) for a touchdown against the Chiefs on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers' 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.







141

Games since a Chargers quarterback had last scored a touchdown, Justin Herbert ending the drought with his first-quarter run. Philip Rivers was the last quarterback to reach the end zone, scoring at Denver on Oct. 9, 2011.







1 + 1

Herbert became the first player with one or more touchdown passes and one or more touchdown runs in the first half of an NFL debut since Bob Clatterbuck in 1954.







8

Consecutive losses for the Chargers on their home field against the Kansas City Chiefs. K.C. has won 12 of its last 13 games against the Chargers.







13-1

Patrick Mahomes’ record as a starter against AFC West teams. He is also now 9-0 with 28 TD passes and no interceptions in Septembers, and 7-0 when shut out in the first quarter (including playoffs).

Summary

Kansas City 0 6 3 11 3 — 23



CHARGERS 7 7 3 3 0 — 20





First Quarter

CHARGERS — Herbert 4 run (Badgley kick), 11:23. Drive: 8 plays, 79 yards, 3:37. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 21, Herbert 35 pass to Kelley, Herbert 16 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-4. CHARGERS 7, Kansas City 0.

Second Quarter

KANSAS CITY — Kelce 10 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), 8:51. Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 4:36. Key plays: Mahomes 12 pass to D.Williams, D.Thompson 14 run, Mahomes 15 run on 3rd-and-7, Mahomes 10 run on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 7, Kansas City 6.

CHARGERS — Guyton 14 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 2:30. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 6:21. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 29, Ekeler 13 run, Herbert 1 run on 3rd-and-2, Kelley 1 run on 4th-and-1, Herbert 22 pass to Ekeler. CHARGERS 14, Kansas City 6.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 41, 8:07. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 4:50. Key plays: Herbert 17 pass to Allen, Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 14 pass to Henry, Herbert 25 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-10. CHARGERS 17, Kansas City 6.

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 58, 3:11. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 4:56. Key plays: Mahomes 14 pass to T.Hill, Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce, Mahomes 10 pass to Edwards-Helaire on 3rd-and-25. CHARGERS 17, Kansas City 9.

Fourth Quarter

KANSAS CITY — T.Hill 54 pass from Mahomes (Hardman pass from Mahomes), 12:48. Drive: 6 plays, 95 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Sneed 0 interception return to Kansas City 5, King 21 interception return to Kansas City 11, Mahomes 11 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-4, Mahomes 22 pass to Hardman. Kansas City 17, CHARGERS 17.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 23, 2:27. Drive: 17 plays, 82 yards, 10:21. Key plays: Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 19 pass to Henry, C.Jones 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 11 run. CHARGERS 20, Kansas City 17.

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 30, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 2:27. Key plays: Hardman kick return to Kansas City 25, Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce, Mahomes 16 pass to T.Hill, Mahomes 10 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-7, Mahomes 21 run on 3rd-and-20, Mahomes 14 pass to Robinson. Kansas City 20, CHARGERS 20.

Overtime

KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 58, 1:55. Drive: 13 plays, 39 yards, 5:52. Key plays: Ingram 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-8, Mahomes 4 run on 3rd-and-3, Mahomes 3 run on 3rd-and-4, D.Thompson 2 run on 4th-and-1, Mahomes 4 pass to Edwards-Helaire on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 23, CHARGERS 20.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: KANSAS CITY, Mahomes 6-54, Edwards-Helaire 10-38, D.Thompson 4-21, Hill 1-9, Hardman 1-3. CHARGERS, Ekeler 16-93, Kelley 23-64, Herbert 4-18, Reed 1-8.

PASSING: KANSAS CITY, Mahomes 27-47-0-302. CHARGERS, Herbert 22-33-1-311.

RECEIVING: KANSAS CITY, Kelce 9-90, Edwards-Helaire 6-32, Hill 5-99, Robinson 3-28, Hardman 2-30, Williams 1-12, Watkins 1-11. CHARGERS, Allen 7-96, Henry 6-83, Ekeler 4-55, Kelley 2-49, Williams 2-14, Guyton 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS: KANSAS CITY, Hardman 1-16. CHARGERS, King 1-3.

KICKOFF RETURNS: KANSAS CITY, Hardman 1-31. CHARGERS, Reed 4-85.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: KANSAS CITY, Wilson 7-5-0, Hitchens 7-2-0, Niemann 5-4-0, Sneed 5-1-0, Wharton 4-1-0, Sorensen 4-0-0, Kpassagnon 3-1-0, Danna 2-2-1, Fenton 2-1-0, Jones 2-1-0, T.Thompson 2-1-0, Nnadi 1-8-0, Mathieu 1-4-0, Thornhill 1-3-0, Charlton 1-1-1, Clark 1-1-0, Gay 0-1-0. CHARGERS, King 6-0-0, White 5-4-0, Murray 4-6-0, Harris 4-4-0, Davis 4-1-0, Adderley 3-1-0, Joseph 3-1-0, Bosa 2-2-1, Hayward 2-1-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Jenkins 1-2-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Perryman 0-3-0, Jones 0-1-0, Square 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: KANSAS CITY, Sneed 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Richard Hall, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Andrew Lambert.





