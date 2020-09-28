Chargers' 21-16 home loss to Carolina Panthers by the numbers

Joshua Kelley, shown slipping past the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (21) and Efe Obada, had one of the Chargers' three lost fumbles. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the big numbers behind the Chargers' 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.







10

Consecutive losses for the Panthers before their victory over the Chargers. Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who started this season 0-2, has never lost three starts in a row.







14

The number of consecutive games the Panthers had allowed 20 or more points until their victory on Sunday. That had been the longest active streak in the NFL.







132

Yards receiving for the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, who was targeted 19 times and caught 13 passes. That ended a drought of a career-high 15 consecutive games with fewer than 100 yards receiving.







4

Turnovers for the Chargers, including four fumbles and three of them lost. Allen, Josh Kelley and Justin Herbert each fumbled the ball away. Herbert also threw an interception. The Panthers had no turnovers.

GAME SUMMARY

CAROLINA 6 12 0 3 — 21



CHARGERS 0 7 3 6 — 16





First Quarter

Carolina — Field goal Slye 29, 9:20. Drive: 6 plays, 37 yards, 3:07. Key plays: Bridgewater 12 pass to Roberts, Bridgewater 18 pass to R.Anderson, Bridgewater 6 run on 3rd-and-9. Carolina 3, CHARGERS 0.

Carolina — Fi8eld goal Slye 24, 4:28. Drive: 7 plays, 29 yards, 3:15. Key play: Bridgewater 24 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-7. Carolina 6, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Ekeler 12 run (Badgley kick), 14:14. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:14. Key plays: Herbert 16 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 28 pass to Ekeler, Herbert 6 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 7, Carolina 6.

Carolina — Field goal Slye 30, 8:11. Drive: 10 plays, 59 yards, 6:03. Key plays: Cooper kick return to Carolina 29, Mik.Davis 25 run, Bridgewater 9 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-4, Bonnafon 13 run. Carolina 9, CHARGERS 7.

Carolina — Mik.Davis 13 pass from Bridgewater (kick blocked), 2:58. Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 3:57. Key plays: Bridgewater 14 pass to R.Anderson, Bridgewater 13 pass to R.Anderson on 3rd-and-4, Tillery 5-yard illegal formation penalty on 4th-and-4. Carolina 15, CHARGERS 7.

Carolina — Field goal Slye 22, :00. Drive: 2 plays, 4 yards, 00:08. Key play: D.Jackson 66 interception return to CHARGERS 8. Carolina 18, CHARGERS 7.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 41, 1:12. Drive: 10 plays, 37 yards, 4:34. Key plays: Herbert 12 pass to Allen, Herbert 22 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-9, Herbert 16 pass to Guyton. Carolina 18, CHARGERS 10.

Fourth Quarter

Carolina — Field goal Slye 31, 10:58. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 5:14. Key plays: Bridgewater 38 pass to D.Moore, Bosa 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-3, Bridgewater 6 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-8. Carolina 21, CHARGERS 10.

CHARGERS — Allen 14 pass from Herbert (pass failed), 4:33. Drive: 16 plays, 75 yards, 6:25. Key plays: Herbert 6 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 10 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 11 run on 3rd-and-6, Herbert 11 pass to Allen. Carolina 21, CHARGERS 16.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CAROLINA Davis 13-46, Bonnafon 2-16, Bridgewater 2-12, Samuel 4-7. CHARGERS, Ekeler 12-59, Kelley 8-43, Herbert 3-15.

PASSING: CAROLINA Bridgewater 22-28-0-235. CHARGERS, Herbert 35-49-1-330.

RECEIVING: CAROLINA Davis 8-45, Anderson 5-55, Samuel 4-45, Moore 2-65, Roberts 2-16, Thomas 1-9. CHARGERS, Allen 13-132, Ekeler 11-84, Henry 5-50, Guyton 2-23, Kelley 2-9, Williams 1-17, Hill 1-15.

PUNT RETURNS: CAROLINA Cooper 1-8. CHARGERS, Hill 2-10.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CAROLINA Cooper 1-35. CHARGERS, Reed 1-23.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CAROLINA S.Thompson 8-5-0, Burris 7-1-0, Chinn 6-6-0, Boston 4-2-0, Brown 4-1-0, Whitehead 2-5-0, Douglas 2-4-0, Elder 2-2-0, Burns 2-1-1, Kerr 2-1-0, Pride 2-0-0, Roy 2-0-0, Gross-Matos 1-1-0, Haynes 1-0-1, Jackson 1-0-0, Weatherly 0-1-0. CHARGERS, White 8-3-0, Adderley 7-2-0, Davis 5-1-0, Perryman 4-0-0, Jenkins 3-6-1, Murray 2-3-0, Harris 2-2-0, Bosa 2-0-1, Joseph 1-1-0, Nwosu 1-1-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Hayward 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CAROLINA Jackson 1-66. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.