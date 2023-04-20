Charge higher council tax on homes with artificial lawns, scientists say

Two workers Installing artificial grass in modern garden of home. Rolling out second roll

Homeowners should pay higher council tax if they have gardens with artificial grass or paving as they are bad for the environment, scientists have said.

Researchers from the University of Sheffield said homeowners should be given financial incentives like lower council tax to keep natural grass and fill their gardens with flowers and trees. A university study said this was more beneficial to the environment and wildlife.

Some cities have lost as much as 50pc of their green garden space during the last two decades, which is fuelling rising urban temperatures and biodiversity decline, it said.

Prof Ross Cameron, an expert in landscape horticulture at the university, said: “Gardens account for a third of all our urban areas and are vital spaces in terms of keeping our buildings and city environments cool in summer, absorbing rain to avoid flash flooding and providing an important refuge for wildlife.

“Gardens need to be green and full of plants to be beneficial to the local environment, and some types of garden are more beneficial than others.”

Mr Cameron said many gardens “are not actually green” and some trends in garden design such as hard landscaping can be “very damaging for the urban environment”.

He said: “We have paved them over to house the car, or provide sterile patio space; factors that increase urban temperatures and increase flooding risk.”

Researchers recommended giving homeowners rewards for having more than 50pc of their garden space planted, such as council tax reductions or lower water bills.

Banning environmentally damaging materials including pesticides or installing astroturf were other suggestions.

Mr Cameron said: “Many residents use artificial grass that kills much of the soil life underneath it, and when real plants are present, we wrongly assume we need to hit them with a cocktail of chemicals to keep them alive and free of pests. These chemicals pollute our watercourses and damage the ecological function of our gardens.”

He said leaving homeowners to manage their gardens privately was no longer enough to manage biodiversity loss.

Prof Helen Woolley, head of the department of landscape architecture and also at the University of Sheffield, urged policymakers and planners to take note of the report’s findings.

She said: “The value of this research is it categorically states the value of a particular landscape type and how that links to different socio-environmental agendas.

“Many citizens quickly realised the value of their home gardens during the pandemic lockdowns, and this academic paper builds on and reinforces what we learned then.”

The Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities was approached for comment.