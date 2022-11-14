Charge Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Reported Revenues Increased 59% to $185.9 Million

  • Reported Gross Profit Increased 77% to $6.9 Million

  • Wins in High-Demand Markets and Leveraging of Subsidiary Capabilities Driving Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), today reported third quarter 2022 revenues of $185.9 million, compared with $117.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $6.9 million, compared with $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

"Progress and strategic execution in our business segments are increasing as we move through the year, driving solid revenue and gross profit growth in the third quarter," stated Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "As our gross profit expands, we have and intend to continue to reinvest in future growth, securing the people and processes necessary to extend our reach and refine our management capabilities and best-in-class service offering while being mindful of expense control."

Fox pointed to significant progress by Charge's segments during the third quarter, including:

  • Auto Dealership Sector Inroads. Automakers are rolling out electric vehicle ("EV") programs and detailing to dealers' minimum investment expectations that include onsite EV charging systems; estimates range by manufacturer, with some investment expectations reaching $1.2 million for high-volume retailers. These announcements and the urgency created by the automakers represents a significant opportunity for Charge, as the EV charging stations comprise most of the required dealer investment in these programs.

  • Monitoring Operations Expansion. Advanced Network Services ("ANS") was awarded five contracts across five states to implement its Network Operations Center ("NOC") monitoring, which is driving growth in monthly recurring revenue ("MRR").

  • Infrastructure segment revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was $71.8 million. Business developments during the quarter, along with Charge's ongoing client relationships have contributed to a current overall Infrastructure segment backlog, or signed customer contracts, of approximately $90 million.

Mr. Fox said, "We remain focused and disciplined on aggressively cultivating new customer relationships, pursuing additional opportunities to drive future growth, and hiring, training and retaining talented team members with an emphasis on skill and safety."

Powerful trends are propelling the business, mitigating the impact of macro-economic pressures. Development and demand in Charge's addressable market are being driven by the Federal Government's approval of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, as well as mandates in California and New York for all new vehicle zero-emission purchases in 2035. Similarly, demand for cell towers and electrical and power engineering services is robust as the nation invests in grid infrastructure and capabilities for increased data speed, bandwidth and efficiency."

Fox concluded, "Charge is expanding wallet share with large, high-value telecom and mobile operators and providing our growing base of target customers in emerging, rapid-growth markets with the guidance necessary to inform their decisions regarding custom end-to-end infrastructure solutions. We are positioning Charge Enterprises to be their trusted provider at the crossover of next-generation broadband and EV charging infrastructure."

Third Quarter 2022 Results - Selected Financial Information

As Reported
Three months ended September 30,

As Reported
Nine months ended September 30,



Increase



Increase

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total Revenues

$

185,857

$

116,998

$

68,859

$

529,876

$

357,709

$

172,167

Gross Profit

6,906

3,904

3,002

20,658

7,629

13,029

Net Income / (Loss)

14,374

(25,230

)

39,604

(18,408

)

(36,894

)

18,486

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(1,694

)

$

(1,042

)

$

(652

)

$

(5,129

)

$

(4,170

)

$

(959

)


Proforma
Three months ended September 30,

Proforma
Nine months ended September 30,




Increase



Increase

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total Revenues

$

185,857

$

124,683

$

61,174

$

530,108

$

392,851

$

137,257

Gross Profit

6,906

6,254

652

20,802

16,905

3,897

Net Income / (Loss)

14,374

(23,790

)

38,164

(18,334

)

(33,163

)

14,829

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(1,694

)

$

355

$

(2,049

)

$

(5,046

)

$

(2,199

)

$

(2,847

)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs adjusted for stock-based compensation, loss on impairment, (income) loss from investments, net, change in fair value of derivative liabilities, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange adjustments. Refer to Appendix for definition and complete non-GAAP reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA.

Reported financial results include operations from the date of acquisition: ANS acquired on May 21, 2021; BW acquired on December 27, 2021; and EV Group Holdings ("EV Depot") acquired on January 14, 2022. Due to the timing of certain acquisitions, current quarter results are not necessarily comparable to the prior periods.

Proforma financial results include: the full three and nine months periods for all of the Company's operations, including acquisitions, for 2021 and 2022 as if they happened on the first day of the respective period. Management believes that presenting proforma results is important to understanding the Company's financial performance and provides better analysis of trends in the Company's underlying businesses as it allows for comparability to prior period results.

Reported revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased $68.9 million to $185.9 million, and proforma revenues increased $61.2 million to $185.9 million, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase in reported and proforma revenues was driven by higher revenues in both of the Company's business segments.

  • Telecommunications: Reported revenues and proforma revenues increased $52.0 million, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by higher wholesale traffic volume.

  • Infrastructure: Reported revenues increased $16.9 million, and proforma revenues increased $9.2 million, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The more than doubling in reported revenues was due to the Company's acquisitions of BW and EV Depot and organic growth in ANS and the Company's EV charging business. The 52% increase in proforma revenues demonstrates the continued success of the Company's strategy to drive organic growth across the Company's Infrastructure business.

Reported gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased $3.0 million to $6.9 million, and proforma gross profit increased $0.7 million to $6.9 million, compared with the third quarter of 2021. The increase in reported and proforma gross profit was primarily driven by higher revenues, partially offset by lower gross profit in the Company's Telecommunications segment due to customer mix. Reported gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2022 increased, compared with the third quarter of 2021, due to higher revenues in the Infrastructure segment. Proforma gross margin percentage decreased year-over-year due to the mix of revenues among the businesses, labor and cost inflation within the Infrastructure segment, and a decline in margin in the Telecommunications segment.

Reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million, compared with a net loss of $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.Proforma net income was $14.4 million, compared with a net loss of $23.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a reported basis, the increase in net income was driven by the increase in gross profit and a non-cash mark-to-market derivative gain, offset by continued investments the Company is making in its people and processes to support Charge's growth strategy. The largest drivers over the prior year period were:

  • $7.8 million in stock-based compensation expense, which represented a modest $0.3 million increase. Sequentially stock-based compensation has declined in recent quarters, due to lower option grants in 2022, compared with 2021;

  • $3.5 million in general and administrative expense, which represented a $1.6 million increase, due to costs associated with the Company's uplist to the Nasdaq and higher marketing expense related to growing the business;

  • $4.4 million in salaries and related benefits, which represented a $1.8 million increase, driven by incremental headcount to support the corporate organization and the growth of the Infrastructure segment; and

  • $24.2 million in other (income) expense, net, which represented a $43.3 million increase in income. Included in the increase is a $28.7 million mark-to-market gain related to a derivative liability, partially offset by a $2.7 million loss on contingent liability related to a previously announced acquisition. Third quarter 2021 results included an $18.1 million impairment charge. Items reported in other (income) expense, net, are not related to Charge's core business operations and therefore are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

The reported net income of $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, adjusted for non-cash and certain one-time items, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million, compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. See the Appendix for a full reconciliation.

As of September 30, 2022, Charge held $42.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Charge's CFO Leah Schweller commented, "Our third quarter performance was strong, and we delivered operating profitability in each of our business segments, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, as our strategy capitalizes on tailwinds in both next-generation broadband and EV charging infrastructure and we prudently invest in expanding our foundation for growth.

"To extend our record of gross profit growth, we are planning projects carefully, ensuring we remain at full capacity to drive efficiencies, absorb near-term external inflationary pressures while staying nimble and opportunistic in order to expand our customer base and grow organically with existing customers. Charge is purposely structured to utilize our lower-margin, positive cash flow Telecommunications business to support our faster-growing Infrastructure segment. For the rest of the year, we remain focused on continued consistent execution, expanding our maintenance, monitoring and NOC services and managing expenses to maximize gross profit delivery."

For further details of the Company's financials, please see Charge Enterprises' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2022 and available on Charge's website Charge | SEC Filings. Financial statements prior to December 31, 2021 were filed with the OTC Markets.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") provides routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") primarily focuses on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc. and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, rising interest rates and the impact on investments by our customers, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of Charge's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022, as well as subsequent reports we file from time to time with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The press release includes both financial measures in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), as well as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Christine Cannella (954) 298-6518
Ccannella@charge.enterprises

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
Ccapaccio@lhai.com

Media:

Jeff Kuhlman (571) 246-3857
jkuhlman@charge.enterprises

APPENDIX

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

As Reported

As Reported

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Increase



Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues:







Telecommunications

$

159,105

$

107,108

$

51,997

$

458,072

$

344,195

$

113,877

Infrastructure

26,752

9,890

16,862

71,804

13,514

58,290

Total revenues

185,857

116,998

68,859

529,876

357,709

172,167

Cost of goods sold

178,951

113,094

65,857

509,218

350,080

159,138

Gross profit

6,906

3,904

3,002

20,658

7,629

13,029

Stock based compensation

7,847

7,558

289

28,352

21,351

7,001

General and administrative

3,516

1,929

1,587

10,420

5,325

5,095

Salaries and related benefits

4,417

2,587

1,830

12,787

5,210

7,577

Professional fees

667

432

235

2,580

1,264

1,316

Depreciation expense

433

166

267

1,745

314

1,431

Income (loss) from operations

(9,974

)

(8,768

)

(1,206

)

(35,226

)

(25,835

)

(9,391

)

Other (income) expenses

(24,165

)

19,178

(43,343

)

(15,045

)

16,967

(32,012

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(183

)

(2,716

)

2,533

(1,773

)

(5,908

)

4,135

Net income (loss)

$

14,374

$

(25,230

)

$

39,604

$

(18,408

)

$

(36,894

)

$

18,486

Proforma

Proforma

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,




Increase



Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues:







Telecommunications

$

159,105

$

107,108

$

51,997

$

458,072

$

344,195

$

113,877

Infrastructure

26,752

17,575

9,177

72,036

48,656

23,380

Total revenues

185,857

124,683

61,174

530,108

392,851

137,257

Cost of goods sold

178,951

118,429

60,522

509,306

375,946

133,360

Gross profit

6,906

6,254

652

20,802

16,905

3,897

Stock based compensation

7,847

7,558

289

28,352

21,351

7,001

General and administrative

3,516

2,112

1,404

10,469

7,100

3,369

Salaries and related benefits

4,417

3,310

1,107

12,800

10,536

2,264

Professional fees

667

478

189

2,580

1,467

1,113

Depreciation expense

433

167

266

1,745

549

1,196

Income (loss) from operations

(9,974

)

(7,371

)

(2,603

)

(35,144

)

(24,098

)

(11,046

)

Other (income) expense

(24,165

)

19,069

(43,234

)

(15,037

)

14,775

(29,812

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(183

)

(2,650

)

2,467

(1,773

)

(5,710

)

3,937

Net income (loss)

$

14,374

$

(23,790

)

$

38,164

$

(18,334

)

$

(33,163

)

$

14,829

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Telecommunications

As Reported and Proforma

As Reported and Proforma

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,




Increase



Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

159,105

$

107,108

$

51,997

$

458,072

$

344,195

$

113,877

Cost of goods sold

158,153

105,881

52,272

454,604

339,901

114,703

Gross profit

952

1,227

(275

)

3,468

4,294

(826

)

General and administrative

468

534

(66

)

1,477

1,321

156

Salaries and related benefits

132

585

(453

)

630

1,472

(842

)

Professional fees

28

18

10

63

34

29

Depreciation expense

42

49

(7

)

128

149

(21

)

Income (loss) from operations

282

41

241

1,170

1,318

(148

)

Other (income) expenses

5

(1,426

)

1,431

(68

)

(885

)

817

Income tax expense (benefit)

255

(1,062

)

1,317

3

(1,237

)

1,240

Net income (loss)

$

22

$

2,529

$

(2,507

)

$

1,235

$

3,440

$

(2,205

)

Infrastructure

As Reported

As Reported

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,




Increase



Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

26,752

$

9,890

$

16,862

$

71,804

$

13,514

$

58,290

Cost of goods sold

20,798

7,213

13,585

54,614

10,179

44,435

Gross profit

5,954

2,677

3,277

17,190

3,335

13,855

General and administrative

1,437

696

741

3,644

1,594

2,050

Salaries and related benefits

2,694

991

1,703

7,062

1,424

5,638

Professional fees

70

32

38

211

51

160

Depreciation expense

391

117

274

1,617

165

1,452

Income (loss) from operations

1,362

841

521

4,656

101

4,555

Other (income) expenses

92

18,132

(18,040

)

906

18,103

(17,197

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

91

(22

)

113

(14

)

(67

)

53

Net income (loss)

$

1,179

$

(17,269

)

$

18,448

$

3,764

$

(17,935

)

$

21,699

Proforma

Proforma

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,




Increase



Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

26,752

$

17,575

$

9,177

$

72,036

$

48,656

$

23,380

Cost of goods sold

20,798

12,548

8,250

54,702

36,045

18,657

Gross profit

5,954

5,027

927

17,334

12,611

4,723

General and administrative

1,437

879

558

3,693

3,369

324

Salaries and related benefits

2,694

1,714

980

7,075

6,750

325

Professional fees

70

78

(8

)

211

254

(43

)

Depreciation expense

391

118

273

1,617

400

1,217

Income (loss) from operations

1,362

2,238

(876

)

4,738

1,838

2,900

Other (income) expense

92

18,023

(17,931

)

915

15,911

(14,996

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

91

44

47

(14

)

131

(145

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,179

$

(15,829

)

$

17,008

$

3,837

$

(14,204

)

$

18,041

Non-Operating Corporate

As Reported and Proforma

As Reported and Proforma

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


Increase



Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Cost of goods sold

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock based compensation

7,847

7,558

289

28,352

21,351

7,001

General and administrative

1,611

699

912

5,299

2,410

2,889

Salaries and related benefits

1,591

1,011

580

5,095

2,314

2,781

Professional fees

569

382

187

2,306

1,179

1,127

Depreciation expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income (loss) from operations

(11,618

)

(9,650

)

(1,968

)

(41,052

)

(27,254

)

(13,798

)

Other (income) expenses

(24,262

)

2,472

(26,734

)

(15,883

)

(251

)

(15,632

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(529

)

(1,632

)

1,103

(1,762

)

(4,604

)

2,842

Net income (loss)

$

13,173

$

(10,490

)

$

23,663

$

(23,407

)

$

(22,399

)

$

(1,008

)

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,235,710

$

18,238,264

Accounts receivable net of allowances of $171,078 and $176,949, respectively

74,984,606

73,334,183

Inventory

183,849

111,070

Deposits, prepaids and other current assets

4,511,644

1,721,222

Investments in marketable securities

6,404,567

9,618,743

Investments in non-marketable securities

175,416

100,000

Cost in excess of billings

7,853,793

4,812,483

Total current assets

130,349,585

107,935,965

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,661,043

2,011,668

Intangible assets, net

10,864,651

-

Finance lease asset

390,345

469,645

Operating lease right-of-use asset

3,471,459

1,558,052

Non-current assets

232,000

-

Goodwill

36,017,209

26,054,522

Deferred tax asset

4,558,166

5,579,660

Total assets

$

187,544,458

$

143,609,512

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

82,059,741

$

71,428,301

Accrued liabilities

10,000,762

5,739,475

Deferred revenue

9,065,856

7,017,392

Derivative liability

11,773,452

-

Convertible notes payable, net of discount

-

2,700,337

Line of credit

2,152,388

1,898,143

Finance lease liability

134,099

159,215

Operating lease liability

1,340,849

125,191

Total current liabilities

116,527,147

89,068,054

Non-current liabilities

Finance lease liability, non-current

165,653

218,825

Operating lease liability, non-current

2,208,909

1,442,743

Notes payable, net of discount

22,747,991

26,087,523

Convertible notes payable, net of discount

-

4,475,260

Total liabilities

141,649,700

121,292,405

Mezzanine Equity

Series B Preferred Stock (0 and 2,395,105 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

-

6,850,000

Series C Preferred Stock (6,226,370 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022)

16,571,656

-

Total Mezzanine Equity

16,571,656

6,850,000

Commitments, contingencies and concentration risk (Note 16)

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized;

Series C:2,370,370 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

-

237

Series D: 1,177,023 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022

118

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized 206,482,414 and 184,266,934 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

20,648

18,426

Common stock to be issued, 0 shares at September 30, 2022 and 6,587,897 December 31, 2021

-

658

Additional paid in capital

190,521,417

126,869,604

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

-

(32,289

)

Accumulated deficit

(161,219,081

)

(111,389,529

)

Total stockholders' equity

29,323,102

15,467,107

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

187,544,458

$

143,609,512

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

For Three Months Ended September 30,

For Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

$

185,857,129

$

116,998,086

$

529,875,631

$

357,708,784

Cost of Goods Sold

178,950,754

113,094,330

509,218,015

350,079,862

Gross Profit

6,906,375

3,903,756

20,657,616

7,628,922

Operating expenses

Stock based compensation

7,847,636

7,557,616

28,351,975

21,351,212

General and administrative

3,515,727

1,928,391

10,420,242

5,324,092

Salaries and related benefits

4,416,656

2,586,680

12,786,665

5,210,140

Professional fees

667,411

431,698

2,580,020

1,264,299

Depreciation and amortization expense

432,921

166,431

1,745,040

314,334

Total operating expenses

16,880,351

12,670,816

55,883,942

33,464,077

(Loss) from operations

(9,973,976

)

(8,767,060

)

(35,226,326

)

(25,835,155

)

Other income (expenses):

Loss on impairment

-

(18,119,592

)

-

(18,119,592

)

Income (loss) from investments, net

(117,715

)

(840,911

)

(1,140,090

)

3,420,417

Amortization of debt discount

(494,561

)

(1,164,806

)

(7,938,229

)

(2,147,594

)

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

-

-

(95,127

)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

28,669,066

-

28,669,066

(400

)

Interest expense

(520,834

)

(485,542

)

(2,001,615

)

(934,225

)

Other income (expense), net

(3,346,462

)

1,181,781

(2,432,871

)

1,171,343

Foreign exchange adjustments

(24,347

)

251,280

(110,538

)

(261,432

)

Total other expenses, net

24,165,147

(19,177,790

)

15,045,723

(16,966,610

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

14,191,171

(27,944,850

)

(20,180,603

)

(42,801,765

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

183,184

2,715,260

1,772,804

5,908,091

Net income (loss)

$

14,374,355

$

(25,229,590

)

$

(18,407,799

)

$

(36,893,674

)

Less: Deemed dividend

-

-

(36,697,317

)

-

Less: Preferred dividends

(302,441

)

-

(922,254

)

-

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

14,071,914

$

(25,229,590

)

$

(56,027,370

)

$

(36,893,674

)

Basic income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

$

0.06

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.25

)

Diluted income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

$

0.05

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.25

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

206,224,561

152,222,589

196,126,428

150,397,062

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted

231,388,387

152,222,589

196,126,428

150,397,062

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss

$

(18,407,799

)

$

(36,893,674

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Amortization

1,059,966

-

Depreciation

685,074

314,334

Stock-based compensation

28,351,975

21,351,212

Stock issued for services

-

353,903

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(28,669,066

)

400

Amortization of debt discount

7,938,229

2,147,594

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

95,127

Amortization of debt issue costs

-

10,438

Loss on foreign currency exchange

110,538

261,432

Loss on impairment

-

18,119,592

Net (income) loss from investments

1,140,090

(3,420,417

)

Other (income) expense, net

2,465,068

(1,268,155

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,772,804

)

(5,908,091

)

Changes in working capital requirements:

Accounts receivable

(1,899,791

)

18,536,022

Accrued revenue

-

(1,717,395

)

Inventory

(72,779

)

14,144

Deposits, prepaids and other current assets

(1,761,407

)

2,258,191

Other assets

(43,147

)

117,476

Costs in excess of billings

(3,041,310

)

-

Accounts payable

10,147,863

(11,205,660

)

Other current liabilities

(1,196,067

)

424,506

Deferred revenue

2,048,463

-

Other comprehensive income

-

(88,023

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,916,904

)

3,502,956

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(204,893

)

(1,274,687

)

Disposal of fixed assets

-

837,120

Sale of intellectual property

179,466

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(45,430,216

)

(62,031,435

)

Sale of marketable securities

47,428,885

55,872,437

Purchase of non-marketable securities

-

(100,000

)

Acquisition of ANS

(362,962

)

(12,948,324

)

Acquisition of EV Depot

(1,231,250

)

-

Cash acquired in acquisition

104,485

(282,101

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

483,515

(19,926,990

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Cash receipts from issuance of notes payable

-

10,000,000

Cash receipts from issuance of convertible notes payable

-

5,000,000

Proceeds from sale of Common Stock

10,000,025

-

Proceeds from sale of Series C Preferred Stock

10,845,000

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

1,121,818

-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

164,076

-

Draws from revolving line of credit, net

254,245

(270,727

)

Employee taxes paid for stock-based compensation

(417,959

)

Cash paid for contingent liability

-

(61,232

)

Payment on financing lease

(78,288

)

(81,272

)

Payment of dividends

(818,343

)

-

Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock

(685,000

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

20,385,574

14,586,769

Foreign currency adjustment

45,261

(366,306

)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

17,997,446

(2,203,571

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

18,238,264

11,629,303

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

36,235,710

$

9,425,732

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

Cash paid for interest expense

$

2,138,386

$

247,900

Cash paid for income taxes

$

485,401

$

-

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Issuance of Series B Preferred Stock for acquisition

$

-

$

6,850,000

Issuance of common stock for acquisition

$

17,530,278

$

-

Debt discount associated with promissory notes

$

-

$

4,296,911

Non-GAAP Measures

In this press release, the Company has supplemented the presentation of its financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assist in making business decisions and assessing overall performance. The Company's measurement of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled financial measures used by others and therefore may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to the GAAP measures in the tables included within this material.

Certain information presented in this press release reflects adjustments to GAAP measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as an additional way of assessing certain aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of its on-going business. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, income (loss) from investments, net, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange adjustments.

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

As Reported
Three months ended September 30,

As Reported
Nine months ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income (loss)

$

14,374

$

(25,230

)

$

(18,408

)

$

(36,894

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(183

)

(2,715

)

(1,773

)

(5,908

)

Interest expense

521

486

2,002

934

Depreciation & Amortization

433

166

1,745

314

Amortization of debt discount

495

1,165

7,938

2,148

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

-

-

95

EBITDA

15,640

(26,128

)

(8,496

)

(39,311

)

Adjustments:

Stock based compensation

7,847

7,558

28,352

21,351

Loss on impairment

-

18,120

-

18,120

(Income) loss from investments, net

118

841

1,140

(3,420

)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(28,669

)

-

(28,669

)

-

Other (income) expense, net

3,346

(1,182

)

2,433

(1,171

)

Foreign exchange adjustments

24

(251

)

111

261

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,694

)

$

(1,042

)

$

(5,129

)

$

(4,170

)


Proforma
Three months ended September 30,

Proforma
Nine months ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income (loss)

$

14,374

$

(23,790

)

$

(18,334

)

$

(33,163

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(183

)

(2,649

)

(1,773

)

(5,710

)

Interest expense

521

486

2,011

956

Depreciation & Amortization

433

166

1,745

548

Amortization of debt discount

495

1,165

7,938

2,148

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

-

-

95

EBITDA

15,640

(24,622

)

(8,413

)

(35,126

)

Adjustments:

Stock based compensation

7,847

7,558

28,352

21,351

Loss on impairment

-

18,120

-

18,120

(Income) loss from investments, net

118

841

1,140

(3,420

)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(28,669

)

-

(28,669

)

-

Other (income) expense, net

3,346

(1,291

)

2,433

(3,385

)

Foreign exchange adjustments

24

(251

)

111

261

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,694

)

$

355

$

(5,046

)

$

(2,199

)

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725226/Charge-Enterprises-Reports-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

