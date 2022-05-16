Charge Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Reported Revenues Increased $51.9 Million to $163.0 Million
Reported Gross Margin Increased $4.9 Million to $6.5 Million
Executing Consistently on Leading Edge 5G and Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy in Key Markets, Benefiting from Diversified Revenue Streams
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.
Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Charge, commented, "Our strategy is to leverage our existing businesses and invest in the high growth areas of EV charging and 5G infrastructure to drive sustainable revenue expansion that will benefit all stakeholders.
"In keeping with our strategy, we are proud to continue to be working with numerous individual dealers and dealer groups on planning and meeting the automotive OEM driven timelines and infrastructure needs, including the highly respected Berkshire Hathaway Automotive Group which has selected Charge as its preferred installation partner."
Mr. Fox added, "There are significant investments being made by the public and private sectors in the 5G broadband infrastructure space. During the quarter, our Infrastructure business, which includes technology upgrades for private long-term evolution (LTE) networks, proprietary software inside our network operation center (NOC) for monitoring, tower upgrades, distributed antenna systems, and electrical infrastructure, continued to harness growing demand and capitalize on opportunities. Our goal is to be the trusted global infrastructure provider and capture market share in the expansive EV charging and 5G broadband space. Our progress to date confirms our optimism of a robust pipeline and our ability to capture new customers and revenues in the future."
First Quarter 2022 Results - Selected Financial Information
Reported revenues increased $51.9 million to $163.0 million, and proforma revenues increased $37.7 million to
$163.2 million, compared with the first quarter of 2021, driven by increased revenues on a reported and proforma basis in both of the Company's business segments.
Telecommunications: Reported revenues and proforma revenues increased $32.2 million, compared with the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher voice call demand as a result of geo-political unrest in eastern Europe, as well as an increase in contractual volume, compared with the prior-year period.
Infrastructure: Reported revenues increased $19.6 million, and proforma revenues increased $5.4 million, compared with the first quarter of 2021. The increase in reported revenues was due to the Company's Advanced Network Services ("ANS"), BW Electrical Services, LLC ("BW"), and EV Group Holdings, LLC ("EV Depot") acquisitions. The increase in proforma revenues was primarily due to solid growth within the electrical construction business and additional EV Depot locations.
Reported gross margin increased $4.9 million to $6.5 million, and proforma gross margin increased $1.6 million to $6.6 million, compared with the first quarter of 2021. The increase in reported and proforma gross margin was primarily driven by higher revenues and margin expansion in the Infrastructure business segment, partially offset by lower gross margin in the Telecommunications business segment.
Reported net loss was $13.1 million, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, and proforma net loss was $13.1 million, compared with a net loss of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a reported basis the expenses after gross margin are related to the investments the Company is making in its people, the largest of which are as follows:
$10.7 million in stock-based compensation expense, which represents a $6.2 million increase, and
$4.2 million in salaries and benefits which represents a $3.4 million increase, related to the expansion in personnel in the areas of EV charging project management, finance, legal and human resources, associated with the Company's growth.
As of March 31, 2022, Charge held $50.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
Charge's CFO Leah Schweller commented, "Our strategy over the last 18 months of acquiring profitable businesses has allowed us to invest in the high growth areas of 5G and EV charging installation within our Infrastructure segment, as well as our corporate structure to support our public company status and recent uplist to the Nasdaq Global Market."
Charge continues to execute on its acquisition strategy. Reported results include: TransWorld Enterprises, Inc., acquired on May 8, 2020; GetCharged, Inc., acquired on October 12, 2020; PTGI International Carrier Services, Inc. ("PTGI") acquired on October 31, 2020; ANS acquired on May 21, 2021; BW acquired on December 27, 2021; and EV Depot acquired on January 14, 2022. Due to the timing of certain acquisitions, current quarter results, are not comparable to the year-ago periods.
Proforma results include: the full three-month period for all operations, including acquisitions, for 2021 and 2022 as if they happened on the first day of the respective period. Management believes that presenting pro forma results is important to understanding the Company's financial performance and provides better analysis of trends in the Company's underlying businesses as it allows for comparability to prior period results.
For further details of the financials, please see Charge Enterprises' Form 10-Q dated May 16, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Charge's website Charge | SEC Filings. Financial statements prior to December 31, 2021 were filed with the OTC Markets.
Focused on Strategic Execution
Charge possesses a large, unique market opportunity to develop and deploy infrastructure to address the electrical infrastructure requirements of today and meet the demands of tomorrow. Strong momentum in the current investment and economic environment is driving both demand and investment in Charge's total addressable EV charging / 5G Infrastructure market, totaling $224 billion[1], from private, enterprise, and public sectors, including $72.5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal earmarked for EV charging, including a national network of 500,000 EV charging stations, and significant additional investment in the private sector, by 2028.
Charge is continuing to execute its strategy to integrate high-quality assets with growing recurring revenue streams across its core competencies of building infrastructure for 5G wireless networks and EV charging ecosystem solutions:
Telecommunications
Continue to leverage 20-year global customer relationships and a variable cost model for growth, strengthening this division as a foundation underlying Charge's consolidated revenue base.
Selectively add products and services with solid margins, such as SMS text, to this long-established business.
Infrastructure
Scale wireless/electrical infrastructure capabilities - Grow ANS' private sector and BW public sector capabilities in wireless network and electrical charging infrastructure, uniting their complementary offerings and resources to fuel growth into each other's New York and New Jersey territories, offering a powerful unique, one-stop value proposition for clients' wireless network and electrical charging ecosystem installation needs.
EV charging infrastructure platform - Capture explosive growth in the EV space. Charge's Detroit, MI team is leveraging long-standing relationships in the automotive original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") vertical through a 4-pronged approach to:
Leverage Charge's ANS, BW and EV Depot subsidiaries' capabilities for bespoke installations, including project management, design and engineering, construction, installation, and maintenance;
Build a nationwide network of local contractors, electricians and engineering firms to execute the expansion and scale as Charge's leadership team establishes and grows relationships with key customers in varying industry sectors, including automotive dealerships, auto OEMs, commercial fleet and other industrial and public sectors;
Build out an internal team to increase Charge's bench focused on educating and guiding customers on critical elements of uptime and total cost of ownership for EV charging infrastructure solutions, optimal client-engagement, and dedicated project management of Charge services;
Continue to selectively seek acquisition opportunities and strategic partnerships that expand greater scale, enhance services, and create additional value vertically and horizontally within the supply chain of adapting infrastructure implementation for EV Charging and 5G wireless networks, DAS, small cell and intelligent sites.
Charge will continue to invest in talent with world class industry experience at both the divisional and corporate levels to drive future growth.
Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
Berkshire Hathaway Automotive is one of the largest dealership groups in America, with over 100 franchises in 10 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas.2
2Berkshirehathawayautomotive.com
About Charge Enterprises, Inc.
Telecommunications
Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.
Infrastructure
Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.
To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.
Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
The White House | Remarks of President Joe Biden - State of the Union Address As Prepared for Delivery
CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
In thousands
As Reported
Proforma
Three months ended March 31,
Three months ended March 31,
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenues
Telecommunications
$
143,360
111,119
32,241
$
143,360
111,119
32,241
Infrastructure
19,618
8
19,609
19,850
14,425
5,425
Total Revenues
162,978
111,128
51,850
163,210
125,544
37,666
Cost of Goods Sold
156,508
109,509
46,998
156,595
120,479
36,116
Gross Margin
6,470
1,618
4,852
6,615
5,065
1,550
Stock based compensation
10,744
4,563
6,180
10,744
4,563
6,180
General and administrative
2,997
1,299
1,697
3,045
2,124
921
Salaries and related benefits
4,243
832
3,410
4,256
2,635
1,621
Professional fees
1,064
247
817
1,064
312
753
Depreciation expense
209
50
159
209
186
23
Income (loss) from operations
(12,786
)
(5,374
)
(7,413
)
(12,703
)
(4,756
)
(7,948
)
Other operating (income) expense
1,932
(2,612
)
4,544
1,941
(2,616
)
4,557
Income tax expense / (benefit)
(1,578
)
(1,183
)
(396
)
(1,578
)
(1,183
)
(396
)
Net income (loss)
$
(13,140
)
(1,579
)
(11,561
)
$
(13,066
)
(957
)
(12,110
)
CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Telecommuinications
In thousands
As Reported
Proforma
Three months ended March 31,
Three months ended March 31,
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenues
$
143,360
111,119
32,241
$
143,360
111,119
32,241
Cost of Goods Sold
141,932
109,507
32,425
141,932
109,507
32,425
Gross Margin
1,429
1,612
(184
)
1,429
1,612
(184
)
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
General and administrative
515
380
135
515
380
135
Salaries and related benefits
319
476
(157
)
319
476
(157
)
Professional fees
25
17
8
25
17
8
Depreciation expense
44
50
(6
)
44
50
(6
)
Income (loss) from operations
527
689
(163
)
527
689
(163
)
Other operating (income) expense
128
472
(344
)
128
472
(344
)
Income tax expense / (benefit)
(184
)
(124
)
(61
)
(184
)
(124
)
(61
)
Net income (loss)
$
583
341
242
$
583
341
242
Infrastructure
In thousands
As Reported
Proforma
Three months ended March 31,
Three months ended March 31,
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenues
$
19,618
8
19,609
$
19,850
14,425
5,425
Cost of Goods Sold
14,576
3
14,573
14,663
10,972
3,691
Gross Margin
5,042
6
5,036
5,186
3,452
1,734
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
General and administrative
1,060
386
674
1,108
1,210
(102
)
Salaries and related benefits
2,120
83
2,037
2,134
1,886
247
Professional fees
60
6
54
60
70
(11
)
Depreciation expense
166
-
166
166
136
30
Income (loss) from operations
1,637
(469
)
2,105
1,720
149
1,570
Other operating (income) expense
449
5
444
458
-
458
Income tax expense / (benefit)
(90
)
-
(90
)
(90
)
-
(90
)
Net income (loss)
$
1,278
(473
)
1,751
$
1,352
149
1,202
Non-Operating Corporate
In thousands
As Reported
Proforma
Three months ended March 31,
Three months ended March 31,
Increase
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenues
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
-
Cost of Goods Sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Margin
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock based compensation
10,744
4,563
6,180
10,744
4,563
6,180
General and administrative
1,422
534
888
1,422
534
888
Salaries and related benefits
1,804
273
1,531
1,804
273
1,531
Professional fees
980
224
755
980
224
755
Depreciation expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) from operations
(14,950
)
(5,595
)
(9,355
)
(14,950
)
(5,595
)
(9,355
)
Other operating (income) expense
1,355
(3,089
)
4,444
1,355
(3,089
)
4,444
Income tax expense / (benefit)
(1,304
)
(1,059
)
(245
)
(1,304
)
(1,059
)
(245
)
Net income (loss)
$
(15,001
)
(1,447
)
(13,554
)
$
(15,001
)
(1,447
)
(13,554
)
CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
26,381,238
$
18,238,264
Accounts receivable net of allowances of $176,949 and 268,007, respectively
68,917,012
73,334,183
Inventory
135,813
111,070
Deposits, prepaids and other current assets
2,242,121
1,721,222
Investments in marketable securities
23,721,546
9,618,743
Investments in non-marketable securities
100,000
100,000
Cost in excess of billings
6,585,744
4,812,483
Total current assets
128,083,474
107,935,965
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,854,294
2,011,668
Finance lease asset
431,361
469,645
Operating lease right-of-use asset
4,017,788
1,558,052
Non-current assets
232,000
-
Goodwill
44,552,075
26,054,522
Deferred tax asset
7,371,483
5,579,660
Total assets
$
186,542,475
$
143,609,512
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
89,994,468
$
71,428,301
Accrued liabilities
6,525,994
5,739,475
Deferred revenue
5,234,370
7,017,392
Convertible notes payable, net of discount
2,700,763
2,700,337
Line of credit
-
1,898,143
Finance lease liability
159,215
159,215
Operating lease liability
1,278,913
125,191
Total current liabilities
105,893,723
89,068,054
Non-current liabilities
Finance lease liability, non-current
174,115
218,825
Operating lease liability, non-current
2,839,860
1,442,743
Notes payable, net of discount
24,571,333
26,087,523
Convertible notes payable, net of discount
4,954,219
4,475,260
Total liabilities
138,433,250
121,292,405
Mezzanine Equity
Series B Preferred Stock
6,850,000
6,850,000
Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
Series A:0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
-
-
Series C: 6,226,370 and 2,370,370 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
623
237
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized 189,788,747 and 184,266,934 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
18,979
18,426
Common stock to be issued, 6,587,897 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
658
658
Additional paid in capital
169,923,565
126,869,604
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(32,184
)
(32,289
)
Accumulated deficit
(128,652,416
)
(111,389,529
)
Total stockholders' equity
41,259,225
15,467,107
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
186,542,475
$
143,609,512
CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$
162,977,890
$
111,127,641
Cost of Goods Sold
156,507,632
109,509,320
Gross Margin
6,470,258
1,618,321
Operating expenses
Stock based compensation
10,743,632
4,563,196
General and administrative
2,996,684
1,299,287
Salaries and related benefits
4,242,681
832,384
Professional fees
1,064,487
247,152
Depreciation expense
209,054
49,947
Total operating expenses
19,256,538
6,991,966
Net operating loss
(12,786,280
)
(5,373,645
)
Other income (expenses):
Income (loss) from investments, net
(110,006
)
3,401,714
Amortization of debt discount
(1,029,597
)
(61,874
)
Other income (expense), net
198,353
(330
)
Interest expense
(735,053
)
(181,002
)
Foreign exchange adjustments
(255,602
)
(451,478
)
Amortization of debt discount, related party
0
(95,127
)
Total other expenses, net
(1,931,905
)
2,611,903
Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense)
(14,718,185
)
(2,761,742
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
1,578,283
1,182,635
Net (loss)
$
(13,139,902
)
$
(1,579,107
)
Deemed dividend
(3,856,000
)
-
Preferred dividends
(266,987
)
-
Net loss available to common stockholders
$
(17,262,889
)
$
(1,579,107
)
Basic and diluted loss per share available to common stockholders
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
188,408,616
147,806,984
CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(13,139,903
)
$
(1,579,107
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
209,054
49,947
Stock-based compensation
10,743,633
4,689,940
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
-
330
Amortization of debt discount
1,029,597
61,874
Amortization of debt discount, related party
-
95,127
Loss on foreign currency exchange
255,602
451,478
Income from investments, net
110,006
(3,401,714
)
Other income (expense), net
(188,227
)
-
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,578,283
)
(1,182,635
)
Changes in working capital requirements:
Accounts receivable
4,265,706
21,528,860
Accrued revenue
3,842,574
-
Deposits, prepaids and other current assets
(220,917
)
51,578
Other assets
(129,000
)
-
Costs in excess of billings
(5,615,835
)
-
Accounts payable
17,875,870
(11,321,223
)
Accrued expenses
(352,222
)
(9,694,135
)
Other current liabilities
(166,984
)
-
Deferred revenue
(2,225,122
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
14,715,549
(249,680
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of fixed assets
(34,942
)
(266,096
)
Sale of intellectual property
127,486
-
Purchase of marketable securities
(42,614,225
)
(25,213,283
)
Sale of marketable securities
28,401,415
25,213,283
Investment in EV Depot
(1,231,250
)
-
Cash acquired in acquisition
104,485
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,247,031
)
(266,096
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of Series C Preferred Stock
10,845,000
-
Repayments on revolving line of credit, net
(1,898,143
)
-
Payment on financing lease
(26,601
)
-
Payment of dividends
(260,798
)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
8,659,458
-
Foreign currency adjustment
14,998
-
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
8,142,974
(515,776
)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
18,238,264
11,629,303
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
26,381,238
$
11,113,527
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest expense
$
731,715
$
110,123
Cash paid for income taxes
$
-
$
-
Non-cash operating and financing activities:
Common Stock issued in acquisition of business
$
17,530,278
$
-
