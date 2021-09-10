Charge Enterprises to Present at September 2021 Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 /Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following September investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date/Time: Virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 13, 2021

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/72a09ffd-66d7-418b-87ca-9e6bb80a7d7f

Meeting availability: September 13th

Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference

Presentation Date: September 22nd

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/ev-con/september-22/

Webcast replays of the presentation sessions and a copy of Charge's latest investor presentation will be available on the company's website. To schedule one-on-ones, please contact your H.C. Wainwright or Benzinga representative.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Company consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure. We believe the rise of new developing technologies in both industries offers us a unique growth opportunity. Our strategy focuses on acquiring businesses with operations geared toward such technologies' development to revolutionize the telecommunications and EV infrastructure industries with our global portfolio.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: EV charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To Learn more about Charge, visit https://www.charge.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

ccapaccio@lhai.com

212.838.3777

Contact:





