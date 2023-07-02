Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) shareholders have earned a 46% CAGR over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) share price is up a whopping 553% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. And in the last week the share price has popped 3.1%. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 2.5% in a week. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Charge Enterprises made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Charge Enterprises in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Charge Enterprises shareholders are down 80% for the year, but the market itself is up 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 46% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Charge Enterprises has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

