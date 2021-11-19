Charge Enterprises Names COO Craig Denson Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Craig Denson has been named to the additional post of Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Denson's mandate in this role will be to oversee Charge's corporate compliance and risk management.

"As we work to complete our application to list Charge's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, we determined that it was appropriate to formalize the duties of overseeing corporate compliance at the C-level," said Chairman, CEO and Founder, Andrew Fox. "Craig is a seasoned public company executive and team builder who is performing admirably as COO as we execute Charge's pioneering strategy of becoming the trusted global infrastructure partner at the cross-over of mobility and connectivity. We appreciate his taking on this new responsibility."

Mr. Denson has been Charge's Chief Operating Officer and a Director since October 2020, appointed to these posts upon Charge's 2020 acquisition of PTGI-ICS. Prior to this, he was the President & CEO of PTGi since May 2012, having joined PTGi in 2009 as Vice President, responsible for the Wholesale and Pre-Paid Telecom divisions in North America. Previously, Mr. Denson was President and COO of Sigma Software Solutions, an OSS and BSS software company providing billing and CRM software to the telecom industry globally. He also served as Vice President and General Manager of ACS Canada, where he led the Telecom ASP software services division. Mr. Denson started his career with PepsiCo in 1986, progressing through the organization and ending as National Sales Manager of two operating divisions before entering the telecom industry in 1999. Mr. Denson holds a business degree from Humber College.

Story continues

"I am honored to fill this role as Charge works to complete its exchange uplisting and implements relevant corporate policies," said Mr. Denson. "This is an exciting time at Charge and we are focused on execution and process improvement strategies to continue Charge's growth."

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Media Contacts:

Steve Keyes

(248) 952-7022

Steve.keyes@centigrade.com

Investor Relations:

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

(212) 838-3777

Ccapaccio@lhai.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

222490312v1

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/673460/Charge-Enterprises-Names-COO-Craig-Denson-Chief-Compliance-Officer



