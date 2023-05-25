Charge dismissed against SC school board member who threatened to ‘f--- up’ colleague

Richland 2 board member Lashonda McFadden, who was accused last year of physically threatening the board’s then-chairwoman, is no longer facing a criminal charge, according to a court document.

McFadden was charged with threatening the life of a public employee after a tense exchange with former Chairwoman Teresa Holmes during a closed-door board meeting in April, according to public records. In an audio recording of the meeting provided to The State, a person identified as “Lashonda” can be heard telling Holmes: “I will f--- you up.”

Following the meeting, Holmes filed a report with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

McFadden was initially arrested in May 2022 and later released. In August, the charge was changed to public disorderly conduct, and she signed an order for conditional discharge that put her under court supervision for 90 days, according to court documents. She was required to pay a $150 fee and to not be arrested or convicted of any crimes during the 90 days.

McFadden’s court supervision ended Nov. 8, 2022, and the charge was dismissed.

McFadden did not respond Wednesday to inquiries from The State.

In the audio recording provided to The State, the person identified as “Lashonda” can be heard saying: “If you think you’re going to continue to disrespect me, then I will catch your m----- f------ ass outside.”

Holmes told The State that at the request of McFadden’s lawyer, she agreed to support reducing the charge because McFadden “has a family.”

“I just felt so disrespected,” Holmes said. “I just wanted her to understand that was unacceptable. ... Who does that as a grown adult?”

McFadden then apologized, said Holmes, who lost her reelection bid in November.

Had the original charge against McFadden been pursued, she may have faced up to five years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.