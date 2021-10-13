Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select Franchisee Locations

Charge to place Powerbanks in multiple Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Michigan, giving customers and employees access to onsite portable charging for mobile devices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 /Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, announced an Agreement between GetCharged, Inc., a subsidiary of Charge Enterprises and Patton Wings, Inc., a restaurant owner and franchisee of 93 Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) Sports Bars in the United States, and the largest franchisee in the BWW system. The Agreement will allow customers and employees at select BWW locations in Michigan to be able to charge their mobile devices, including cell phones, earbuds and laptops, using Charge's new portable Powerbank technology. In addition to Michigan, Patton Wings, Inc.'s restaurants can be found in Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, Mississippi, and Alabama.

"We're excited to partner with Patton Wings to help their customers and staff quickly and easily charge their mobile devices using our new portable Powerbank technology. We are especially thrilled about the opportunity to broaden our relationship with Patton Wings to include their additional locations across the country," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises, Inc.

In the first phase of the launch, Charge Powerbanks will be placed in multiple Patton Wings locations at the BWW franchises in Michigan, including: Sterling Heights, Washington Twp., Mt. Clemens, Clinton Twp., St. Clair Shores, Warren, and Chesterfield. After downloading the Charge App from the App Store or Google Play, customers simply scan the QR code on any Powerbank kiosk to sign in. Customers can then take the portable Powerbank unit with them as it charges their devices, and they can also use their devices as they are being charged. Powerbanks can be returned to any kiosk location.

Story continues

Apple App store link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/charge-powerbank/id1575552303

Google Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.charge.chargepowerbanks

For more information about Charge Powerbank or to request a demo, e-mail Andrew Pressler at apressler@charge.us .

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Our Company consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure. We believe the rise of new developing technologies in both industries offers us a unique growth opportunity. Our strategy focuses on acquiring businesses with operations geared toward such technologies' development to revolutionize the telecommunications and EV infrastructure industries with our global portfolio.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: EV charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To find out more: https://www.charge.us/

About Patton Wings, Inc

Headquartered in Shelby Twp, Michigan, Patton Wings, Inc. is a leading franchisee for Buffalo Wild Wings operating 93 franchised sports bars in key markets in Michigan, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

CONTACT

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

ccapaccio@lhai.com

212.838.3777

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/667814/Charge-Announces-Agreement-With-Patton-Wings-Inc-To-Install-Charge-Powerbanks-at-Select-Franchisee-Locations



