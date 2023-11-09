Charge against Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross upgraded to felony in domestic violence case

Prosecutors have amended the criminal damage charge against Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross, upgrading it from a misdemeanor to a felony, in an alleged domestic violence related disturbance last month, court records show.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office filed the new charge earlier this week, alleging Ross caused between $1,000 and $25,000 in damage to property in the incident on Oct. 23, according to the amended complaint.

In addition to the upgraded charge, Ross faces one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The charges stem from a disturbance involving Ross and his girlfriend the afternoon of Oct. 23 at a Shawnee apartment.

According to the affidavit released last week, Ross allegedly got upset and keyed his girlfriend’s Mercedes after he found out that she allegedly was cheating on him.

The victim, who The Star is not naming, told officers that after Ross found something on her phone, he became upset and “began yelling, ‘got in her face’ and told her to get her stuff out of the apartment,” according to the affidavit.

She alleged to police that Ross pushed her, threw her to the floor and threw items at her. Ross also allegedly broke several items, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and the key to her Mercedes.

He also allegedly “took scissors and scratched her Mercedes down the sides of the vehicle (the damage to the vehicle was estimated to be under $1,000),” the affidavit said.

Ross, who is out on bond, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his first appearance in Johnson County District Court last month. The NFL player has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and is not allowed to practice or attend games.

Ross is applying for diversion, and a hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.