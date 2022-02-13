Charades Unveils Sexy First Still of Margaret Qualley in ‘Sanctuary’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has unveiled a sexy first pic of Margaret Qualley playing a dominatrix in Zachary Wigon (“The Heart Machine”)’s buzzy film “Sanctuary.” The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor stars in the film opposite Christopher Abbott.

Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, “Sanctuary” tells the story of Rebecca and her wealthy client, Hal. About to inherit his late father’s position and fortune, Hal tries to end their relationship, but when his attempt to cut ties backfires, disaster ensues. “Sanctuary” was written by “Homecoming’s” co-creator Micah Bloomberg.

The movie is produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films (“Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”) with Ilya Stewart of Hype Film and Pavel Burian of Mosaic Films co-producing, along with Charades which is also handling international sales rights on the film. UTA Independent Film Group is managing the U.S. sale and arranged the financing.

Wilcox said “Sanctuary’ is one of the first scripts (she) had read in a long time that truly kept (her) guessing from beginning to end.”

Speaking of Qualley’s character, Rebecca, Wilcox said it’s “one of the most compelling, complex female characters” she has had read in a while. “I knew actresses would be dying to play such a wild, deeply intelligent, and unexpected character,” she added.

She said it “was also the perfect movie at the perfect time- very COVID-protocol friendly with such a contained cast and one location.”

Lancaster, meanwhile said he read “Sanctuary” as soon as we got the script from the agent, and “did the same thing he did with ‘Whiplash.'”

“I immediately called the agent and said we are gonna make this movie. That was March, and we were shooting by August! Amazing script. I sent to Margaret who we had loved working with before. She read it right away and sent me a text saying I’m IN”!,” said Lancaster.

The producer described the film as a “wild and crazy battle of the sexes” and a “manic love story for this crazy moment in time.”

