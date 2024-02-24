'Character we showed with 10 was outstanding' - Dunk

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk after capping his 400th league appearance for the club with a stoppage-time leveller against Everton:

"Mixed emotions – we are frustrated not to win. I think we dominated the game, I don’t know what they had other than the goal? T (Tariq Lamptey) cleared one off the line but that was probably their two chances.

"Against them, defending set-pieces is tough, that’s what they are good at but we have to kill games off when we are dominating them and we’ve been speaking about that for a while now.

"That’s the next step we have to make but the character we showed when going down to 10 men was outstanding and to come back and get a draw was massive.

"I said after the win at Sheffield United that we had a massive six, seven, eight games coming up that could define our season and hopefully today was a massive point."