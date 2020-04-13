A Character We Haven't Seen Forever Just Returned on 'Outlander'

Photo credit: Starz

From Harper's BAZAAR

Outlander is back after a brief week off (the droughtlander was rough, thanks for asking), and things are ... heavy. Not only is Jamie mourning the loss of Murtagh, but also Roger is alive and struggling to reconcile with the traumatic experience he's lived through. On top of all that, a familiar face returns to Fraser's Ridge, and he appears to be going through it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roger Is Suffering from Severe PTSD.

Last week, Jamie, Claire, and Brianna found Roger hanging with the bodies of several Regulators—and everyone assumed the worst. The good news is that Claire manages to save Roger's life by performing an emergency tracheotomy. The bad news is that he understandably has PTSD as a result of the trauma he endured.

Flash-forward three months and Roger is a changed man. He's deeply withdrawn, unable to speak, and haunted by flashbacks of his hanging—which the show creatively depicts using silent film-style footage. As Roger becomes increasingly uncommunicative, his relationship with Brianna becomes increasingly strained, and it's honestly sad to watch. But! Things take a turn when...

Young Ian Rolls into Fraser's Ridge.

Last time we checked on Young Ian he was living with the Mohawk—and while he implies the time away from home was positive, he's clearly been through something that he's unwilling to open up about. At least to Jamie and Claire.

That brings us back to Roger. He and Young Ian get a chance to bond while surveying land that Governor Tyron gifts Roger and Briana as a "whoops sorry I almost murdered you" present, and it's a pretty cathartic experience for both of them.

Photo credit: Starz

Before we get to that, though, I probably should mention that Claire realizes someone's stolen large amounts of her highly poisonous Water Hemlock—and she's stressed that Roger could be planning to commit suicide.

Story continues

Roger and Young Ian Work Through Their Trauma.

Gotta admit: Roger and Brianna's love story is reaching Claire and Jamie levels of legendary. In fact, it's Brianna that ultimately makes Roger realize he doesn't want to give up on life as he's standing on the edge of a cliff thinking about the day he was hanged. As his flashbacks come into focus, Roger remembers that Brianna's face was the last thing he saw before losing consciousness—and he finally realizes that he wants to live for her.

But meanwhile things aren't going quite as well for Young Ian, who symbolically buries his hatchet and tries to kill himself with Claire's missing Water Hemlock. Fortunately, Roger stops Ian, who explains that he had a wife while living among the Mohawk. It's unclear what happened to their relationship, but this is clearly why he's been so upset. Either way, Roger talks (yep, he's talking again!) Ian into picking up his hatchet and fighting through his pain, and together they ride back home.

This experience has definitely changed, well, everyone involved, but especially Roger. As soon as they get home, he opens up to Brianna about how he's been feeling, and tells her that he'll never stop singing for her—no matter what, no matter where. Not gonna lie, this episode was an emotional roller coaster and I may have casually been converted to Roger's biggest fan. Whomst knew?!







You Might Also Like