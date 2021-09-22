Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand Attracts Devotees in Large Numbers With All COVID-19 Protocols in Place; Here's How to Book and Get ePass; Check Details

Dehradun, September 22: The Char Dham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand began from September 18, 2021. The Char Dham Yatra is open to pilgrims of India and abroad with a daily limit for each of the four shrines. The Char Dham Yatra is a pilgrimage to four Hindu shrines of Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish. All four temple shrines are located in the Garhwal Himalayas range of Uttarakhand. The state government of Uttarakhand has strictly implemented the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Char Dham Yatra in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Click Here For the Live Darshan From Char Dham.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Thrashes Wife To Death in Almora District; Arrested

All the necessary provisions have been made for the travellers, and COVID-19 protocols are being strictly followed. In its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Chardham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government made it mandatory for pilgrims to possess a COVID-19 negative report. Also, travellers have to note that registration and e-pass will be mandatory for darshan in the four pilgrimages. Check the detailed guidelines here.

If You are planning for the Char Dham Yatra, Here's How You Can Book and Get ePass:

Also Read | ESIC’s 185th Meeting Concludes, 100-Bedded Hospitals To Come Up in Karnataka; Here Are the Key Decisions Announced by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Pilgrims can register here and download Char Dham yatra ePass. Travellers have to register in Smart City Portal for entry into Uttarakhand State. (http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in/) For travel by commercial or private vehicles obtain a green card permit and trip chart from the website of the Transport Department, Uttarakhand. (https://greencard.uk.gov.in) Yatris should have done either (i) Both COVID-19 vaccinations or (ii) latest RTPCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT COVID Negative test report. (Download Guidelines)

The Char Dham yatra commenced after the Uttarakhand High Court lifted the ban on the yatra on September 16. The court had stated that the yatra would follow COVID-19 protocols on its resumption. The HC had banned the yatra earlier this year citing the COVID-19 threat following which the state government had moved the SC against the order. The High Court, on June 28, stayed the state cabinet’s decision to start the yatra from July 1.

As per reports, more than 38 lakh pilgrims visited the shrines in 2019 while only 4.2 lakh visited in 2020. The yatra provides employment opportunities to more than 10,000 people, thereby forming an economic ecosystem that benefits the shrines as well as the areas around these shrines.

Char Dham is considered as most sacred religious place to be visited by Hindus, to get rid of their sins and pave path to ultimate goal of human life - the Moksha, ie redemption from the cycle of birth & death in this world. Every Hindu is expected to perform the Yatra at least once in their lifetime.