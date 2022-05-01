Chapter 4 of Holocaust book: Jews forced on death march

Editor’s Note: The State Media Co. is running the first four chapters of the forthcoming graphic novel, “We Survived The Holocaust: The Bluma & Felix Goldberg Story” by Frank W. Baker with illustrations by Tim Ogline. It details the harrowing, true story of two young Polish Jews during World War II. After the war, the Goldbergs settled in Columbia, S.C., becoming well-known members of the community. Read the first three chapters at thestate.com.

Chapter Four: 1945

Could It Get Much Worse?

One day it began to appear that the Nazis were losing the war. As the Soviets closed in, the Nazis evacuated the Auschwitz concentration camp with what has become known as the infamous “Death March.”

Thousands of people had already died inside the camp and the forced evacuation meant many more would probably die. The weather was brutally cold. The Jewish prisoners had little if any clothes and many had no shoes — just one or two pairs of socks. The SS guards would shoot anyone who appeared to tire, slow down or who got out of line.

The men marched arm-in-arm. One of Felix’s partners was a man named David Miller. The two would become life-long friends. When a partner got tired, it was agreed that he would try to sleep while marching with support from the others.

From the graphic novel, “We Survived The Holocaust: The Bluma & Felix Goldberg Story” by Frank W. Baker, illustrations by Tim Ogline

Felix recalled that if someone died, others would quickly try to take socks or other clothing for themselves. It was every man for himself.

From the graphic novel, “We Survived The Holocaust: The Bluma & Felix Goldberg Story” by Frank W. Baker, illustrations by Tim Ogline

Along the way, the prisoners encountered a large potato farm. The Nazis agreed to let a local farmer cook the potatoes. They ordered the Jews to get in line but to only take one. Anyone who got more than one would be executed on the spot.

Felix didn’t care. He was starving. He got in the line for his first potato and ate it. Then he got back in the line for another and no one recognized him. So, he figured if he was going to die, at least it would be with a full stomach.

From the graphic novel, “We Survived The Holocaust: The Bluma & Felix Goldberg Story” by Frank W. Baker, illustrations by Tim Ogline

What happened to Felix Goldberg and Bluma Tishgarten? How did they survive the war?

Learn more about the Goldberg family at www.StoriesOfSurvival.org and in the new graphic novel, “We Survived The Holocaust: The Bluma and Felix Goldberg Story” which publishes in September. It’s available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book sellers.