Chapter 1: a subject to send you to sleep

Nigel Farage should really be given a knighthood for his fundraising efforts (Donations to RNLI rise 3,000% after Farage’s migrant criticism, 29 July), but unfortunately he wouldn’t be able to accept it because he has said he would never take the knee.

Tom Barnard

Little Dunkeld, Perthshire

• I found a surefire strategy to go to sleep (My deep sleep quest: I tried 11 popular insomnia cures. Do any of them actually work?, 26 July) when I attempted to read Teach Yourself Bookkeeping many years ago, a skill I needed in my new job. I never got beyond the second page before falling asleep.

James Churchill

Baslow, Derbyshire

• Years ago, I worked for ICI Pharmaceuticals. One day I was tickled to receive a letter addressed to me at ICI “Farmer Suiticles” (Letters, 29 July). I’ve often wondered what my correspondent thought we might manufacture.

David Stott

Macclesfield, Cheshire

• In Ireland dinner is usually served around lunchtime (Letters, 29 July). I recall asking my uncle on a visit to see him: “How’s the dinner, Benny”? He replied: “Ah, it’ll do till I get home and have a feed”.

Peter Stewart

London

• Obviously the next Time Lord will be one of Matt Hancock’s friends (Jodie Whittaker to leave Doctor Who along with showrunner, says BBC, 29 July).

Kevin Fitzgerald

Sea Palling, Norfolk

• By admonishing a family member for “talking with their mouth open”, does Adrian Chiles show that he’d make a good teacher of ventriloquism (I am a messy eater – and it is mortifying, 29 July?

Brian Saperia

London

