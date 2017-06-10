Chapman has first simulated game since shoulder injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out three and walked one in one inning during his first simulated game since going on the 10-day disabled list in mid-May because of a left shoulder injury.

Chapman threw 18 pitches against minor leaguers Saturday at Yankees' complex in Tampa, Florida.

Chapman hopes to return in the next week.

The hard-throwing left-hander has not pitched since May 12 because of what Yankees manager Joe Girardi has called tendinitis and bursitis in the shoulder.

Chapman is 1-0 with seven saves and a 3.55 ERA in 14 games this season.

