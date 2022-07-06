Chapman, Bichette HR; Jays edge A's 2-1 to snap 6-game skid

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman, top, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    1/6

    Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman, top, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen catches a pop out hit by Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    2/6

    Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen catches a pop out hit by Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, middle, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    3/6

    Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, middle, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    4/6

    Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin, bottom, slides safely into first base under Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    5/6

    Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin, bottom, slides safely into first base under Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    6/6

    Blue Jays Athletics Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman, top, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics second baseman Nick Allen catches a pop out hit by Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, middle, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Vimael Machin, bottom, slides safely into first base under Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN ROSS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Matt Chapman
    Matt Chapman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Matt Chapman also homered against his former team for the second straight day. Chapman spent his first five seasons in Oakland before being traded to Toronto in March.

Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season.

Laureano’s sixth long ball of the year broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth. Chapman answered with his 13th in the top of the seventh before Bichette hit his 13th an inning later.

Blue Jays starter José Berríos pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Adam Cimber (8-2) followed with two perfect frames to earn his eighth win, most among major-league relievers.

Jordan Romano recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two punch-outs for his 18th save in 21 opportunities.

Oakland starter James Kaprielian blanked Toronto through six innings before serving up the home run to Chapman, one of his best friends, to begin the seventh.

Kaprielian allowed five hits and four walks with one strikeout. It was his 24th consecutive start of six frames or fewer, extending the all-time A’s record.

Domingo Acevedo (1-2) surrendered his seventh homer of the year to suffer his first loss since April 29.

ALLEN FLASHES THE LEATHER

A’s rookie Nick Allen made a pair of dazzling defensive plays at second base in the fourth inning. With Bichette leading off the frame, Allen chased a pop-up into shallow right field and made a leaping catch to take away a hit. Then with two runners on base and two outs, Allen made a spectacular diving stop on a blistering one-hopper to rob Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and keep the game scoreless.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman, who took a comebacker off his right foot Saturday, is expected to miss his scheduled start Thursday. Gausman played catch for a third straight day and could potentially make his next start this weekend.

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas received a cortisone injection in his right shoulder after an MRI revealed inflammation but no structural damage. He will miss his next start and is considered day-to-day. ... RHP Dany Jiménez (strained right shoulder) has played catch out to 90 feet but needs to be stretched out farther over the next week to 10 days.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays claimed RHP Matt Peacock off waivers from the Kansas City Royals and designated RHP Shaun Anderson for assignment. Toronto also recalled RHP Casey Lawrence and optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Begin a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday. With Gausman (ankle) expected to miss his start, Toronto has not named a starting pitcher.

Athletics: Following an off-day, RHP Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.90 ERA) will open a three-game home series against the Houston Astros on Friday.

—-

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • NHL free-agency rumor roundup: Latest on Forsberg, Giroux, Kadri, Campbell

    The rumor mill is in full flow as anticipation builds towards the start of NHL free agency on July 13.

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • J.T. Poston opens 4-stroke lead in PGA's John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut after also opening with a 62, Poston got to 15 under with a birdie on the par-4 13th and parred the final six holes in the afternoon round. “I feel great,” Poston said. “My last few rounds out here have been great going back into last week, so just going to try an