Chapel Hill shooting off Legion Road sends 1 to hospital. Condition unknown.

A Monday night shooting sent one person to the hospital.

The Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Formosa Lane around 9:16 p.m. The location is off Legion Road near Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner reported the shooting took place at the Greenfield Place apartments.

One person was taken to UNC Hospitals with a gunshot wound, where their condition is being evaluated, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.