Chapel Hill police charge man with murder in killing of teenager

Police arrested a man who turned himself in Sunday in the shooting death of a teenager last week in Chapel Hill.

Anthony Wuanya Holman, 22, of Chapel Hill is charged with first-degree murder, police announced in a Tweet Sunday night. He is being held at the Orange County Jail under no bail.

Officers had responded at 11:35 p.m. Thursday to a shooting at University Apartments, at 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, The News & Observer previously reported.

They found 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins, who had been shot. He was taken to UNC Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, police said

The killing was the town’s fourth homicide this year, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department.

In 2021, there was one homicide and in 2020, there were none.