Chapel Hill police charge Carrboro man, juveniles in shooting death of Oxford man

Chapel Hill police arrested a man and two juvenile suspects Friday in the Jan. 9 killing of a man found in the parking lot of a South Estes Drive public housing complex.

Sarod Folly, 20, of Carrboro, is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit homicide and being an accessory after the fact to a homicide, police said in a news release Friday.

Folly, who had made his first appearance in an Orange County courtroom Friday afternoon. District Court Judge Todd Roper ordered him held on $600,000 secured bond at the Orange County jail.

Details about the juvenile suspects were not released because of their age, police said.

Police reported responding to the area around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 9 and found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead in the complex parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Police are still investigating, the release said, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact Chapel Hill police at 919-968-2760 — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or online at https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.