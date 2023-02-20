Chapel Hill-Carrboro school district starting week without drivers for 21 routes

One week after increasing driver pay to $20 an hour and considering other changes, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced Sunday that nearly two dozen routes will not have drivers until at least Thursday.

The district already was attempting to fill over two dozen critical vacancies.

Now, district officials are reaching out to other staff who have a commercial driver’s license with an “S” endorsement, to Chapel Hill Transit, and to neighboring school districts that are closed for the President’s Day holiday on Monday to find additional drivers, spokesman Andy Jenks said in a news release.

The decision follows an announcement Friday that several transportation department staff members and drivers had tested positive for Covid or were feeling ill. Those employees will be staying home for several days, he said.

On Sunday, Jenks sent out an update, saying at least 25 staff members — out of 42 drivers, plus office staff — will not be able to report to work Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

“This means our morning and afternoon bus runs, already impacted by a shortage of drivers under normal circumstances, will be significantly impacted this week,” Jenks said in the release.

Bus routes affected, transportation options

Families with students on 21 bus routes will need to make alternate plans for getting their children to school:

▪ Bus 7

▪ Bus 19

▪ Bus 20

▪ Bus 22

▪ Bus 40

▪ Bus 65

▪ Bus 66

▪ Bus 67

▪ Bus 69

▪ Bus 71

▪ Bus 76

▪ Bus 81

▪ Bus 114

▪ Bus 116

▪ Bus 128

▪ EC Bus 130

▪ Bus 131

▪ Bus 132

▪ EC Bus 143

▪ Bus 144

▪ Bus 247

Families who cannot provide alternate transportation for their children should contact the Transportation Office at 919-942-5045, starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday, to arrange a bus pickup, Jenks said.

He warned that alternate buses will not be able to pick up the students until after 9 a.m., but that those students would not be counted as tardy for arriving to class late. The delays could affect middle and high school students, in particular, Jenks said.

Story continues

Afternoon routes also will be affected, he said.

Families with students in grades K-2 are urged to be at the bus stop on time, or drivers will have to follow district policy and drive the students back to school, causing additional delays in getting them home, Jenks said.

The district will send any additional information about delays home with the students, he said, adding that parents also can get more information through the “Here Comes the Bus App.” Parents will need their student’s school ID number and the District Code — 86446 — to access information on the app, he said.

Driver shortage, changes planned

Last week, the CHCCS school board learned that drivers were not available to keep every bus on the road for 44 out of 52 school days between November and early February. The bus routes were only fully staffed for two days since Jan. 1, Chief Operations Officer André Stewart said.

More than 6,600 students rely on a bus to get them to school every day, he said. Superintendent Nyah Hamlett noted that the district is being affected by the larger national shortage, but the concern is how the lack of bus drivers to get them to school on time is affecting their education.

The salary increase approved last week will make CHCCS bus drivers the highest paid in the Triangle, topping Durham Public Schools, which pays $18.13 an hour, and Wake County Public Schools, which pays $17.20.

CHCCS drivers, who work part-time without benefits, also will earn more than Chapel Hill Transit and GoDurham bus drivers.

The board will consider additional changes this spring, from consolidating bus stops to changing the bell schedule for the district’s 11 elementary schools. Seven of the schools would operate from 7:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m., and four others would operate from 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Another option would require students who attend the district’s magnet schools to take a bus to their local school, where other buses would transfer them to their assigned magnet programs.

The district has not yet scheduled a public hearing on the proposed changes. If approved, the changes would not take effect until the 2023-24 school year starts in August.