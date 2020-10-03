Chaotic Trump-Biden debate may count for little – voters have already decided

First-time independent voter Benaja Richardson tuned into Tuesday’s now infamous debate between US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden hoping to be presented with a vision of the future and unity amid the turbulence of the current climate.

Instead the 18-year-old student from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a potential swing state, said it opened her eyes to “truly what catastrophic times we’re in”.

“That night was supposed to be about what kind of change is going towards our future, what kind of new policies are going to be enacted and it was just about the two candidates ripping apart each other’s past, so it didn’t get us anywhere,” said Richardson, who plans to vote for Democratic former vice-president Biden.

In the next planned two debates – if they go ahead following the president’s coronavirus infection and refusal to agree to new debate rules – she said she wants to see “more professionalism from everyone … and not just a bunch of bickering back and forth”.

The unprecedented televised debate – which saw chaotic scenes of persistent interruptions and outbursts, largely led by Trump, including a refusal by the president to condemn white supremacists – was met with near universal condemnation from viewers, journalists and commentators.

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash, immediately pronounced it a “shitshow” live on air, while her colleague Jake Tapper described it as “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck”.

Even Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate and was criticised for not applying more control to proceedings, said afterwards: “I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did.”

Raffaello Vancouten, a restaurant and bar owner from Brooklyn, agreed with Bash’s verdict. “It was an absolute shitshow,” said the 40-year-old, who did not say how he plans to vote.

“The idea of it is to move votes, right? To get people motivated to go out there and vote. Neither side did that. As a business owner, as a fiscally conservative person, a little Democratic, there was nothing done for either side. They didn’t go to cross the aisle whatsoever.”

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia (UVA) Centre for Politics, has watched every single televised debate in US presidential history since the tradition started with John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960.

“This wasn’t just the worst … this was a disaster. It was horrible. It was mainly, I would say 75-80% because of Donald Trump. And then the larger portion of the remaining 20-25% would be Chris Wallace for not doing his job.”

But he said Biden should not have called Trump a “clown”, adding: “We’re not used to that kind of thing in presidential debates. We expect candidates to maintain a modicum of dignity.”

The biggest impact of the debate will be on Trump, he said, taking away his “greatest opportunity to make up ground”. The president is currently behind in the polls – trailing Biden by 7.2 points nationally in the RealClearPolitics average.

Polls also show that the majority of American voters believe the president lost the first debate. A CNBC/Change Research poll found 53% of likely voters said Biden had a better debate performance, compared with 29% who thought Trump won.

“If he’d won that debate, people would’ve started talking about a Trump comeback,” said Sabato, who estimates that only between 3% and 5% of Americans have yet to make up their minds about how they will vote.

By the next debates, he said millions more people will have already cast their votes. And by the final debate, he estimates that “a third or more” will have voted.

The disastrous event led to plans for “additional structure” for the remaining debates. But Trump indicated on Thursday that he would not agree to any rule changes, tweeting: “Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?”

