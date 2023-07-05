Chaos wrap June with a 1-1 record

The Southern Alberta Chaos lacrosse team finished off June with a pair of games as the team looked to improve on its record.

On June 24, the Chaos welcomed in the Calgary Bandits to the Taber Ice Arena. In the first period, the Chaos would pot four goals from Connor Materi (2), Austin Sheen, and Davis Pinksen to take a 4-1 lead into the second period. Jett Matisho had a pair of assists in the period while Ryder Fomradas, Brock Higa, Logan Jones, and Daine Mattson all had singles.

In the second period, both teams would score plenty of goals, but the Chaos would take a 7-4 lead into the final frame. Materi would add another two goals in the period along with an assist, while Sheen had the other marker. Mattson and Ryder Douglas would add an assist each.

The third period was all Chaos as the team would add three more en route to a 10-5 final. Sheen would score all three goals in the third while Materi and Higa added an assist each in the period.

The following day would see the Chaos hit the road to take on the Strathmore Venom. The home team would take a 2-1 lead in the first as Sheen scored the lone Chaos goal that was assisted by Brady Weasel Fat. The second period was dominated by the Venom as they potted four answered goals to bring a 6-1 lead into the third period. In the final frame, the Venom would add a pair of goals and take the game 8-1.

Heading into the coming weekend, the Chaos sit in fifth place in the Junior B Tier II standings with a 5-7 record and 10 points. This weekend sees another pair of games of the Chaos as they prepare for a rematch against the Venom this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Taber Ice Arena. The following day sees the team hit the road to High River to take on the Heat for a 1 p.m. matchup.

Cole Parkinson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times