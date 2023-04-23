Chaos on Twitter as Elon Musk Returns Blue Checks to Lil Nas X, Charlie Sheen and More: ‘It’s Like Xmas and My Birthday All at Once!’

Just days after Twitter removed all blue check verification marks from accounts that are not subscribed to Twitter Blue, CEO Elon Musk and the site’s overlords have, for whatever reason, gifted certain users a free blue check — whether they asked for it or not.

And chaos ensued.

“On my soul I didn’t pay for twitter blue,” tweeted rapper Lil Nas X. “u will feel my wrath tesla man!”

on my soul i didn’t pay for twitter blue, u will feel my wrath tesla man! — pussy (@LilNasX) April 22, 2023

It’s becoming comical. Some users like model Chrissy Teigen and meme lord @Dril have fought back against their forced blue checks. When a user changes their name on Twitter, the blue check goes away. The two have both changed their names and lost the check, but Twitter again re-assigned them. And then Teigen’s mysteriously vanished again (at least it had when this story posted).

It’s hard to imagine some of these gifts are not actually intended to be curses laid down by the Twitter powers that be, considering who some of the recipients are. @Dril, for example, has been leading the “Block the Blue” campaign, pushing users to block anyone who is paying for Twitter Blue.

Here are just a sprinkling of others:

so they gave dril the checkmark, but the checkmark goes away if you change your name, so dril just changed his name, but they gave him the checkmark again, so he changed his name again… this is the most looney tunes ass fight ive ever seen between a billionaire and a shitposter — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) April 22, 2023

He restored the check marks of legacy accounts with >1mm followers. It's fascinating to watch. — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) April 22, 2023

Good lord, I’ve been LeBroned, Shatnered, Kinged without my consent. No means no, boys. pic.twitter.com/XnbMVydOqW — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 22, 2023

oh my! it’s like Xmas and my birthday all at once!@elonmusk i’m flushed

with gratitude.

Rock Star move, good sir.

© pic.twitter.com/EnEMByuG8J — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) April 22, 2023