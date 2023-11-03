With chaos in the rear view, senior hockey is ready for puck drop in western Newfoundland

Rick Crane is the president of the Corner Brook Royals, who will kick off the 2023-24 Central-West Senior Hockey League season against Deer Lake on Friday. (Alex Kennedy/CBC - image credit)

Rick Crane is the president of the Corner Brook Royals, who will kick off the 2023-24 Central-West Senior Hockey League season against Deer Lake on Friday. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

After weeks of uncertainty around the upcoming senior hockey season on the west coast of Newfoundland, the puck is finally set to drop.

The first three games of the new Central-West Senior Hockey League are set for Friday and Saturday. They are the first games in the region since April, when the West Coast Senior Hockey League dissolved.

Rick Crane, president of the Corner Brook Royals, is eager for a new season to start.

"I have no doubt in my mind this team that we got there can go right to the Herder," Crane told CBC News, referring to the senior men's championship trophy.

"This is Corner Brook's team. This is the Bay of Islands' team, and we need to represent."

The lead-up to the season was hectic and chaotic at times, starting with two different leagues, six teams and a lot of uncertainty.

The CWSHL is comprised of a new-look Royals, the Deer Lake Red Wings. the Stephenville Lightning and the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts. It replaces the West Coast Senior Hockey League as the premier league in western Newfoundland.

Both Deer Lake and the Corner Brook Royals — operated by a different ownership group — were part of that league, but the league couldn't find the minimum three teams required to resume play ahead of the start of the season.

Crane is head of the new Corner Brook Royals, who came together to join the CWSHL earlier this year.

"The last executive didn't want to go to the Central-West League. The players wanted to play in that league, in a competitive league, to compete for the Herder," he said.

"They needed administration, and I wanted a team. And it worked out well," said Crane, adding he spent $40,000 and secured corporate sponsorships to get the new team off the ground.

The Corner Brook Royals took to the ice for practice on Tuesday.

The new Royals and old Royals — who were headed by Tony Buckle — were at odds during the lead-up to the season, which included a dispute over ownership rights that limited players to move into the new league.

Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador stepped in in October to allow the moves to happen, which allowed teams to finalize their rosters.

Speaking to CBC News in September, Buckle said the West Coast League wasn't seeking expansion, and believes there were back-door deals done between teams to get the new league up and running.

Asked about the back and fourth, Crane said he's focused on the season ahead and providing competitive hockey to Corner Brook.

"Two weeks ago, we had nothing. We had eight men with a dream of the Herder back on the West Coast, and we had sixteen empty water bottles," Crane said.

"Today we have a full team with spares, all the equipment we needs, and we have the vibe in Corner Brook like we haven't seen in years. Everyone is ready for good hockey back in Corner Brook."

Mariners hit rock bottom

But although the number of teams playing senior in the central and western region is expanding from three to four, one community will have to hang up their skates this year.

The Port aux Basques Mariners, who played in last year's West Coast Senior Hockey League, are not part of the CWSHL. The team's players have also been dispersed and feature on other team's rosters, as part of the decision from Hockey N.L.

CBC News asked for interviews with Mariners general manager Jamie Young and former Mariners players, but did not receive responses as of publication.

