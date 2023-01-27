Chaos after ‘partial building collapse’ in Stoke Newington

Residents narrowly avoided injury in Stoke Newington after a partial building collapse (Christian Howes (Twitter/@MrHowesC))

Residents narrowly avoided injury after a partial building collapse on a busy north London high street.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to Stoke Newington High Street at 9.30am on Friday after parts of a building flew off the roof.

Builders frantically shouted at shoppers to get back as a “huge ball of orange dust” erupted engulfing an Afro-Caribbean greengrocer.

The London Fire Brigade said masonry from the roof and scaffolding fell onto the pavement.

The force is urging locals to avoid the area.

(Beth Clifton)

One woman, tweeted: “It was awful. I was moments away from walking under there when it happened. Something needs to be done about these unsafe buildings. I’m so terrified about who was under there. It was busy.”

Beth Clifton, 39, told the Standard: “I am luckily OK. Twenty seconds earlier and I wouldn’t have been.

“I’m just so worried about if anyone was under there. I keep checking to see.”

“There was a massive crash and huge ball of orange dust covered the area. When the dust settled I walked across the road to see the damage.”

She added: “Builders told us to move away. It took a while for the emergency services to arrive.”

Stoke Newington High Street shut



A building has collapsed near the junction of Brooke Road@LFB_HACKNEY Emergency services and @HackneyCouncil officers are on the scene



SN High St is currently closed between Batley Rd and Brooke Rd



Please avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/RLTDktlISC — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) January 27, 2023

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a partial building collapse on Stoke Newington High Street.

“Scaffolding at the front of a range of shops and masonry from the roof has fallen into the pavement.

Story continues

“Around 20 people have been evacuated from properties via the rear of the building.

“People have been asked to avoid the area.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning at 9:26am to reports of an incident on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including one ambulance crew, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), and a medic in a fast response car.

“Our first medic arrived at the scene in approximately two minutes.

“Our crews are assisting emergency services partners. The incident is still ongoing.”