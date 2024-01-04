Chaos ensues at Targets nationwide over coveted ‘winter pink’ Stanley cup

Starbucks/meganfetchhappen/TikTok

Like the Tickle Me Elmo and Beanie Babies of yesteryear, there’s a new product causing mass chaos at stores. Who knew that an insulated tumbler that was created in 1913 would have a cult following in 2024? Yep, we’re talking about the Stanley cup.

The Stanley cup was on every teen, tween, and mom’s Christmas list this year, and this most recent style release at Target is eerily reminiscent of Black Friday at Best Buy in the 90s. On January 4—in a collaboration with Starbucks, which also has a cult following—Stanley released the famous tumbler in a “Winter Pink” hue, and it’s sold exclusively at Target stores.

This limited edition vacuumed-sealed cup led to overnight campouts, long lines, and chaos. There were fights and cops called over people cutting in line, shoving, pushing, and folks stealing cups out of customers’ bags.

This is paired with Starbucks’ new winter menu that came out on January 3. A Starbucks representative told TODAY this is the third release of a Stanley Quencher co-branded with the coffee chain. And it will not be restocked.

TikToker @meganfetchhappen took her viewers with her to stand in line for the new, limited edition pink Stanley tumblers. To the tune of No Doubt’s I’m Just a Girl (and let’s be real, how fitting) she stood in line at 7:30 a.m. to receive the “golden ticket,” a ticket with the Target bullseye that allows the recipient to purchase one of the coveted winter pink Stanley cups. And according to other TikTok videos, she was a late-comer, as others camped out overnight for the coveted cup. Megan said she barely made it as the last two tickets were handed out right behind her.

How many Starbucks Stanley cups are you allowed to purchase once you receive the ticket?

As she was purchasing her pink Stanley, she asked the barista just that, and he barista said she wasn’t at liberty to tell her, and super uncomfortable laughter ensued. Megan showed off her pretty winter pink Stanley saying, “Isn’t it beautiful” as she continued out of the store.

Story continues

TikToker @vincentmarcus took his daughter to Target at 1:40 in the morning and got out of their car when people started to show up an hour later. They brought chairs and were first in line—and the line was massive and it was 40 degrees, he said. Once the doors opened, the line rushed in and he and his daughter got the first cup. He ends the video drinking from the pink Stanley, saying it was the “sweet taste of victory.” In the video he says he did this because he loves his daughter and they were “bored.”

This is the second time within a week that the Stanley tumblers have caused chaos at Targets all over. On December 31, there was a limited-edition Stanley Valentine’s Day collection that offered “cosmo pink” and “Target red” versions of the tumblers. One TikTok video from @fastlifebella showed a rush of people trying to snag these mugs and there was definitely pushing and shoving involved. The cups were gone in seconds.

And the chaos seemingly will never end. TODAY reported that Target plans on dropping new STanley items throughout 2024 because of the popularity (and money) they bring in. The new items will include brand crossovers, and new colors and prints, according to the article.

So while you may have missed your opportunity to grab your winter pink Starbucks Stanley this time, don’t worry, there will be more tumblers to fight over the rest of 2024. Good luck.