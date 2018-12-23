Chaos ensues after fantasy's MVP Todd Gurley is surprisingly ruled out for title games

For most of the 2018 fantasy football season, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was long considered the MVP.

Gurley seemed to be matchup-proof from Week 1, an unstoppable force powering the Rams offensive juggernaut. Gurley fantasy managers played with house money, entering each week with an overwhelming advantage.

If you had Gurley on your team, chances are you, at the very least, made the fantasy playoffs. If you missed the postseason, you may have suffered terrible injuries to the rest of your lineup or any number of things out of your control. The point is, Gurley’s production during the regular season — he’s been fantasy’s RB1 through 14 games — was enough to lead many teams to the promised land.

A nightmare became a reality for Todd Gurley’s fantasy owners in Week 16. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

And then came Week 16, and collective hearts shattered. Ahead of a great matchup against the Cardinals in the most important game of the fantasy season, surprise news dropped that Gurley would not play.

The nightmare scenario started in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gurley sat out a few snaps with inflammation in his knee. Gurley missed practice every day ahead of the Rams Week 16 matchup. Yet, he continued to say he wanted to play. The team wouldn’t rule him out either.

Week 16’s early slate began, and then Gurley was ruled inactive. As you can imagine, fantasy players on Twitter had quite the reaction.

The majority of those reactions were ones of panic.

Some people were better prepared than others, handcuffing their way through the mess. Or, they pulled a fast one on their opponent:

But just as Gurley owners were mourning their loss, fantasy players FACING Gurley in the championship couldn’t have been happier:

Did you suffer or soar because of Gurley’s surprise inactivity? Let us know in the comment section below!