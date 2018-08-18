Chaos ensues after Billy Joe Saunders throws 'half a chicken' at Deontay Wilder in Belfast restaurant

In what can only be described as out of the ordinary even for boxing, WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders hurled "half a chicken" at WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at Nandos, a chicken restaurant in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Wilder is in Ireland to serve as a guest commentator for Saturday's fight between Fury and Francesco Pianeta as part of the BT Sport broadcast team. The Bronze Bomber happened to be eating with friends when Saunders and an unknown accomplice arrived and threw the piece of food.

A member of Wilder's group started to run after them but slipped and fell on the floor. He quickly got up to chase them, to no avail.

Saunders' attack looks to be retaliation for incidents earlier Friday between Wilder and the Fury family.

Wilder and Tyson Fury's 54-year-old father, Jack, got into a verbal confrontation after the younger Fury and Pianeta had weighed in. The elder Fury had to be restrained from going at Wilder.

Moments later, Wilder and Fury — who are on a collision course to meet in November should Fury win his fight Saturday — got into a heated exchange at the reception hall at the Europa Hotel and had to be kept apart by security.

Saunders is scheduled to defend his title against Demetrius Andrade on Oct. 20 at a site to be determined.