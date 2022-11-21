Chaos as England fans in Qatar are unable to enter stadium for Iran game due to e-ticket error

(PA)

England fans in Qatar have been unable to enter the stadium for the World Cup clash against Iran due to problems with the Fifa ticketing app.

A number of supporters have complained on social media that they are unable to download their e-tickets due to an error with the app.

Some fans say their tickets have disappeared from the app, while others are unable to login. A number of empty seats could be seen at the Khalifa Stadium just minutes before kick off.

I’m in Qatar trying to get into the England Iran match. I along with about 500 other people cannot get in because our tickets have vanished from the fifa app. Won’t accept email confirmation and no one is willing to help. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/im8iIyxdOF — Ali Azarian (@AlianoStaliano) November 21, 2022

The England Football Supporters’ Association said the FA is working hard to resolve the situation.

They said in a statement: “We’re aware of issues with some e-tickets at the stadium with FIFA’s ticketing app. The FA is working hard to find a resolution for England fans.

“If you have issues seeing your ticket on the app, join the ticketing resolution queue at the stadium, but keep checking the app.”

Supporter Ali Azarian is among a number of fans who have taken to social media to vent their frustration. He claimed that hundreds of England supporters are unable to enter the stadium due to the issue.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m in Qatar trying to get into the England Iran match.

“I along with about 500 other people cannot get in because our tickets have vanished from the fifa app. Won’t accept email confirmation and no one is willing to help.”

A common issue is appearing within the app’s “My Events” page - which should be where e-tickets appear.

Story continues

Some worried fans have received the message: “There is no ticket associated with your email address.”

Pictures on social media show hundreds of fans queuing for printed tickets at a “resolution queue” outside the Khalifa Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 202 Fans

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Jeremy Selwyn)

(PA)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)