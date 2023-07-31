Chaos at Bayreuth: why Germany’s beloved opera festival is tearing itself apart

A fight at the opera: a new production of Wagner's Parsifal has prompted a row over 3D glasses - Enrico Nawrath

Something is afoot at Bayreuth. The opera festival, founded by Richard Wagner in 1876, has come sharply into focus this year and not for the right reasons. Reports of sluggish ticket sales, questions over attempts at modernisation and an almighty row about the provision of AR (augmented reality) glasses for a new production of Parsifal have got Germany (for whom Bayreuth is a symbol of national pride) and opera lovers worldwide whispering that something is going very badly wrong on the famous Green Hill.



But are these reports simply idle mischief making? After all, here in Germany we are used to an annual mud-slinging contest from critics and industry insiders alike. Certainly the trenchant views of Ioan Holender, former director of the Vienna State Opera, are no surprise.



Having previously laid into the choice of Placido Domingo as a guest conductor “an excellent singer, but only a mediocre conductor” (despite also hiring him himself at one stage), Holender has said of this year’s programme that the unsold Bayreuth tickets should serve as a stark warning to opera houses all around the world.



It is true that only two out of eight productions this season are completely sold out, in contrast to a few years ago where there were waiting lists of several years. This was partly due to fixed quotas for tour operators and unions, and as Bayreuth has adapted to the internet age, the process of purchasing tickets has become easier. For example, returns are now taken on commission and placed on the website. However, there have been issues. This year, tickets for the Ring Cycle (which essentially means six days at Bayreuth) were put on sale far too late – in March – and four months later than usual, thus giving potential visitors much less time to plan.



Of course, a trip to Bayreuth isn’t cheap. The most expensive tickets cost €540 (£463) for one opera, with the average price being around €200. Add to this a hike in travel expenses, as well as accommodation and food, and you can understand a drop in visitor numbers. (It’s worth pointing out that there are tickets still available at other major festivals including Aix and Munich.)

There is no doubt that behind the scenes there are huge tensions. Katharina Wagner, the great grand-daughter of the composer, who has run the festival single-handedly since 2008, has come into conflict with the Society of Friends of Bayreuth, one of four member groups of an independent board who provide roughly 40 per cent of the Festival’s budget (the others are the city of Bayreuth, the state of Bavaria and the German federal government).



Never ones to embrace artistic innovation, the Society are believed to be restive about a new production of Parsifal, directed by Jay Scheib, which has incorporated AR complete with 3D glasses. While 2,000 visitors were expected to attend Parsifal, the Board only allowed enough money for 330 pairs of glasses to be provided, meaning that this supposedly breathtaking piece of art is only available for a lucky few.



Indeed the Society of Friends of Bayreuth are a major sticking point – the most visible part of Bayreuth’s open wound. They complain about dwindling membership (due to previous patrons dying out, and the accessibility of tickets without a membership), and recently returned more than 4,000 tickets that had not been taken up by members and could not be sold easily at short notice.



They have also interfered in artistic matters – as well as those 3D glasses, they also ensured the sacking of performance artist Jonathan Meese (a controversial figure known for using the Nazi salute, albeit as a means of mocking the Führer), who was to direct a production of Parsifal in 2014.



It has never been plain sailing for Katharina Wagner. In 2020, she had to deal with accusations against the then musical director Christian Thielemann following alleged disparaging remarks he made about female members of the orchestra. A rift between the two was subsequently denied by the Bayreuth press office, saying that Thielemann’s departure was due to a conflict in schedules.

Despite attempts at modernisation, there is also an issue that Bayreuth is stuck in the past. Much of the administration hasn’t moved on since the 1990s. There is no marketing department, and dramaturgs are only hired for the productions, but are not staff members – unthinkable for the art form in the 21st century.



Then there is the question of funding. While Bayreuth receives €26.8 million in public subsidy, that does not go far enough to cover practical needs, most notably the construction needed on the property, one of the world’s most famous opera houses, where much safer fire safety regulations are needed. For years, there has been a call for special levies to meet these costs.



Currently, 29 per cent of the €26.8 million subsidy comes from the German government, 29 per cent from the Bavarian Parliament, and 29 per cent from the Friends of Bayreuth. The city of Bayreuth contributes 13 per cent. In the future, it is likely that Berlin and Munich will each pay 37 per cent, while the Friends’ contribution would shrink to 13 per cent, thus affording them less power.



The immediate future for Katharina Wagner looks relatively stable, however. Her artistic daring means that next year, we can look forward to a new Tristan conducted by Semyon Bychkov with Andreas Schager and Camilla Nylund. Meanwhile, 2025 will bring a new Meistersinger with Daniele Gatti in the pit. And 2026 sees, for the first time in the Bayreuth Festival, Wagner’s early opera Rienzi.



However, what happens beyond the expiry of Katharina Wagner’s contract in 2025 is harder to predict. For the moment, there are no mutterings of the need for Bayreuth to release itself from the stranglehold of the Wagner family, with the Bavarian prime minister Markus Söder saying at the Parsifal premiere reception that Katharina Wagner is, for him, the future of Bayreuth.



Yet, while it is unlikely that the Society will increase their influence, it is in no way certain, and the hard work which Katherina Wagner has undertaken in trying to attract new audiences is still potentially in danger of being undone as the Society is likely to push for a more conservative approach.



In 2026, it will be the 150th anniversary of the Bayreuth Festival – but whether this is a cause for celebration remains to be seen.

Manuel Brug is a German-based opera critic and journalist