Chaos as 5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto

Beekeeper Mike Osborne used his hand to look for the queen bee - The Canadian Press

Police west of Toronto on Wednesday warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road.

Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6.15am local time reporting the crates containing bee hives had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

Beekeeper Michael Barber told the BBC he was confronted with a “pretty crazy cloud of bees” when he arrived at the scene, which was unlike anything he had experienced in his 11-year career.

“I hope to never experience it again,” he said.

Beekeepers Terri Faloney, left, and Tyler Trute remove bees from a car - The Canadian Press

Terri Faloney uses her hand to remove the bees - The Canadian Press

Constable Ryan Anderson described the incident as “quite the scene”.

“Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” he said.

“The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times.”

The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area.

About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help.

Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Constable Anderson said.

The driver of the bee truck, Tristan Jameson, left, walks with the owner of the bees, Alexander Haley, centre, and a beekeeper after the truck Tristan was driving swerved - The Canadian Press

By around 9.15am, police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away.

Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.

A colony of honeybees in summer has around 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.