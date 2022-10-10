Chants of 'one solution, revolution' after London concert by Iranian singer evacuated over bomb threat

A concert by Iranian singer Dariush in London was cancelled after a bomb threat was made and the venue was evacuated.

No explosive device was found at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith and police were called to the scene.

Video on social media shows people outside the venue chanting "one solution, revolution" - an apparent reference to ongoing protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "There was nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine but at 8.21pm officers attended the venue to speak to security staff and to determine whether they were aware of anything suspicious or otherwise of concern.

"Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but at around 8.40pm the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution."

"There are no reports of any injuries and no items of suspicion have been found," they added.

The death of Ms Amini in police custody has sparked widespread protests in Iran that have been met by a harsh government crackdown, including beatings, arrests and the killing of demonstrators.

