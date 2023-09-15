Chantelle Nicholson’s recipe for crispy brussels sprouts with lentils, smoked chilli harissa and roasted peanuts

True fact: crispy sprouts can turn even a sprout-hater into a sprout-lover. I’ve witnessed it on a number of occasions. The sprouts just take on this savoury nuttiness that is super moreish – so don’t rely on there being any leftovers. And when the crispy sprouts are served with one of my favourite condiments – smoked chilli harissa – they’re likely to be something you make time and again.

Crispy brussels sprouts with lentils, smoked chilli harissa and roasted peanuts

Prep 20 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 4

180g lentils

Pinch of table salt

1 x 300g packet silken tofu, drained

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp Belazu Smoked Chilli Harissa paste

2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, peeled and finely sliced

300g brussels sprouts

4 tbsp vegetable oil

50g roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

1 bunch (about 20g) coriander, stalks and leaves roughly chopped

To start, pop the lentils into a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Season with salt and bring to the boil for 15-20 minutes until just al dente. Drain.

Pop the tofu, sesame oil and a good pinch of salt into a small blender (or a beaker to use with a stick blender). Blitz until smooth. Mix the harissa paste with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of warm water. Put both mixtures to one side.

Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a nonstick frying pan. When hot, add the sliced onions with a good pinch of salt. Cook over a medium heat until golden and sweet – approximately 20 minutes. Add the drained lentils and mix well. Keep warm.

A dash of chipotle in a signature paste, Belazu Smoked Chilli Harissa brings depth to any dish

Halve the sprouts, or quarter if they’re bigger than a 50p piece. Take your largest pan that has a lid, add the vegetable oil and place over a high heat until almost smoking (note, windows might need to be open).

Add a generous pinch of salt, then the sprouts, speedily followed by the pan lid as they will spit, a lot. Shake the pan to move the sprouts around so they colour evenly. After a few minutes, take off the lid and continue to cook the sprouts, moving them regularly. After 10 minutes, they should be crispy on the outside and a little soft inside.

To serve, spread the tofu puree on a large plate or platter. Top with the lentils and the crispy sprouts. Dollop over the smoked chilli harissa then shower liberally with the chopped peanuts and coriander. Enjoy!

Shop Belazu’s chef-grade ingredients for your kitchen