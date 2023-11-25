Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2: Predictions from pros and pundits

Chantelle Cameron (left) will put her undisputed light-welterweight title on the line against Katie Taylor (right)

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 25 November Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT.

Katie Taylor bids for revenge against Chantelle Cameron in her hometown in Dublin on Saturday.

Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career to Cameron in May, as the Briton put on an near-perfect display to retain her light-welterweight titles.

Cameron, 32, has developed from a slight favourite in their last fight to a clear favourite in the rematch as she aims to cap off a remarkable 12 months.

Taylor is aiming to banish the demons of what was a nightmare night on her homecoming. Can the Irishwoman overcome another massive challenge or is Cameron destined to take her throne as the world's best female fighter?

The fight will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT, while the BBC Sport website will have a live text commentary page from 21:00 GMT, featuring all the build-up and undercard action.

We have asked big names from the world of boxing for their opinions on the big fight.

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano: "I think it's going to be Chantelle Cameron, and still. Not a stoppage, but a decision. Chantelle's going to go in there more confident because she beat Katie already. She has that confidence and she beat Katie in her hometown. She knows she can beat her and she will beat her, I believe, again."

Cameron's coach Jamie Moore: "Katie has to bite back and I think if Chantelle forces herself on her earlier, Katie will bite back earlier. Especially in the rematch. Katie might be in the mindset before, 'that OK I'll drop it now but I'll pull it back' but if the rematch starts the same way she'll bite back earlier because she can't afford for it to happen again. So I think this will be a better fight to watch."

Former lightweight world champion Anthony Crolla: "At the same weight, there's no denying Chantelle is favourite. She was fantastic last time and is full of confidence but it wasn't one sided. If Katie can adapt, make those few adjustments, she has a great chance. It's in Dublin and a few closer rounds could go Katie's way. It will be close on the cards. But how many more times can Katie keep going to the well?"

Former world champion Andy Lee: "I'd love to see Katie do it. We're all behind her again. If she can do it, it'll be one of the greatest comebacks in boxing, greatest turnarounds in boxing history. It's not beyond her. Little bit of improvement and she can win. But you have to expect Cameron to be much better. As much as I hate to say it, I would probably go with Cameron on points, but I want to be wrong on this one."

Two-time world champion Josh Warrington: "Katie Taylor is absolutely fantastic, always comes to fight but I think that may be her problem in this rematch. She might run into the fight again and Chantelle might be a little bit too big. I don't want to upset the Irish fans but I feel like it will be the same result."

Heavyweight Thomas Carty: "I think Katie turns it over this time, if she can do what she usually does. She wasn't herself last time. I think she'll be herself this time and get one back and the trilogy on Paddy's Day on Croke Park."

Flyweight prospect Maisey Rose Courtney: "My heart says Katie, but my head says Chantelle. My heart is stronger than my head, so Katie Taylor. When you come back from a loss you have this fire in your belly and I think Katie Taylor comes back with a vengeance. Chantelle is an unbelievable boxer, strong, big, but I want Katie to win."

Swedish featherweight Lucy Wildheart: "It's a difficult one to call. Katie will have trained differently for this fight, but Chantelle will probably be training harder too. I'm super excited to see what will happen. In 10 rounds anything can happen. You can't think Chantelle will surely win, Katie can still win. I can't pick a winner."

WBA bantamweight world champion Nina Hughes: "I think Chantelle will win again on points. She's too big and strong for Katie at this weight and will be going into the rematch full of confidence."

British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney: "I think Chantelle will win again. I don't think she will knock her out but I do think it will go points. I think she will be too strong for Katie Taylor, at least that's what it looked like last time."

IBO lightweight champion Caroline Dubois: "I think the winner will be Chantelle Cameron. I think it will be a very hard fight. Katie Taylor can definitely win but the odds will be stacked against her. Age, timing, strength - all those things. She's going to have to overcome a lot. She definitely can win but the safe bet is probably Chantelle and I'll be rocking with her this weekend."

Former super-featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer: "Although I think we will see a better gameplan and performance from Katie, I don't think it will be enough to overcome the constant pressure from Cameron. Cameron for the win."