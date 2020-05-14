Chantel Jeffries and DoorDash to Hold Virtual Dinner Party, Donating up to 250,000 Meals to Feeding America
Click here to read the full article.
Today (Thursday, May 14), DoorDash and Chantel Jeffries will hold a celebrity-driven, virtual dinner party that will see the company donating the cash equivalent of one meal to Feeding America, up to a maximum donation of 250,000 meals, for every individual viewer of the #comebacktomexdd livestream.
The party, inspired by Jeffries’ new single “Come Back to Me,” is scheduled to include celebrity guests Britney Spears, Liam Payne, Jordan Clarkson, Addison Rae, Nicole Scherzinger, Travis Mills, Fatherkels, Olivia O’Brien, Fletcher, Jamie Lynn Spears, Shaylen, Jay Sean, Alissa Violet, Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty, Dinah Jane, Paris Hilton, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Lolo Zouaï.
More from Variety
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada
Watch Chantel Jeffries' Social Media Star-Studded Video for 'Wait' (EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE)
'Modern Family' Drives USA Network Campaign with Feeding America
The party will air on YouTube at youtube.com/comebacktome
DoorDash will donate meals to families in need through their partnership with Feeding America based on the amount of viewers that tune in, adding to the 3 million meals they’ve donated through livestreams in the past few weeks. The company partnered with Chili’s to curate an exclusive menu for the dinner, which viewers can order through the app to recreate the dinner party experience at home through Sunday, May 17.
The partnership is the first time DoorDash has partnered with an artist and leveraged its platform to merge music and food, using its platform to build awareness and give artists a new channel to connect with and benefit their communities at the same time.
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.