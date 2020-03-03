Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames
Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) stormed to victory at Le Samyn des Dames on Wednesday after a long solo break. The win marked her third win in the race since 2015.
While Van den Broek-Blaak dominated, spending over 50 kilometres on her own out front, the race for second was a far tenser affair with a strong five-rider group matching each other with wave after wave of attacks until the closing stages.
However, they could not be separated before the slightly uphill finish before Van den Broek-Blaak's teammate Christine Majerus won the sprint to make it a 1-2 for the Dutch team. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) rounded out the podium.
"This is definitely a race that suits me, yes," said Van den Broek-Blaak after the finish. "It was like a time trial today, it was pretty long. We wanted to play the game as a team, and to have as many numbers as possible in the front, and then try to attack.
"I was gone, alone and I thought that I had to try and continue. If they came from behind I would still have my teammates but they didn’t come. We just wanted to race and it didn’t matter for us who was winning.
"I race next weekend at Strade and then the weekend after at Drenthe. I have one win now so there’s less pressure and I’d like to enjoy this."
How it unfolded
After the events of the opening weekend – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad won by world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Omloop van het Hagalend won by Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) – the mid-week Le Samyn des Dames brought a slightly shorter mid-week race for the women’s peloton.
It is one of the shorter of all the spring one-day races at 94.9km but with punchy cobbled sections through the Henegouwen region; Vert Pignon, La Roquette, Ch de Wiheries, Core de Nonettes and at Rue Belle Vue.
There were also three climbs at Grand Place Quaregnon (26.6km), Cote de Calvaire (35.5km), and at Cote de la Roquette (53.6km).
The field completed one large loop followed by three finish circuits that are 25km each with an intermediate sprint on the first two passages through the finish line in Dour.
Several of the top-level WorldTeams opted to skip the race as they prepare for next weekend’s second round of the Women’s WorldTour at Strade Bianche, but there were two WorldTeams on the start line for Le Samym with Movistar and Trek-Segafredo.
It was number one ranked team in the world, Continental squad, Boels Dolmans that lined-up with defending champion Van de Bos and two-time race winner Van den Broek-Blaak (2015-16) as the team to beat.
The strong winds caused splits in the field early on and a group of 14 riders escaped that included three Boels Dolmans; Van den Broek-Blaak, Van den Bos and Christine Majerus.
With 57km to go, after Cote de la Roquette, Van den Broek-Blaak attacked the breakaway and pushed her solo lead on each of the finishing circuits.
A five-rider chase group formed with Van Dijk, Kopecky, Biannic joined by Van den Broek-Blaak’s teammates Majerus and Van den Bos.
Van den Broek-Blaak powered to the finish line with the victory with enough time to turn around and watch her teammate Majerus win the chase-group sprint for second place.
Results
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Chantal van den Broek-blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2:35:01
2
Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
0:01:50
3
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4
Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5
Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
6
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
0:01:56
7
Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
0:03:43
8
Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Drops
9
Claire Faber (Lux) ILLI Bikes
10
Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
11
Jelena Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women
12
Lucie Jounier (Fra) Team Arkea
13
Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
14
Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
15
Špela Kern (Slo) Lviv Cycling Team
16
Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) WCC Team
17
Daniela Reis (Por) Ciclotel
18
Sara Penton (Swe) Drops
19
Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20
Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
21
Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
22
Silke Smulders (Ned) NXTG Racing
23
Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
24
Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant
25
Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
26
Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28
Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
29
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team
30
Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
31
Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) De Sprinters Malderen
0:03:52
32
Gilke Croket (Bel) ILLI Bikes
33
Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
34
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
35
Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
36
Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Ciclotel
37
Mae Lang (Est) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch
38
Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Team Arkea
39
Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
40
Barbara Fonseca (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
41
Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops
42
Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex NoAqua Ladies
43
Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
0:03:57
44
Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
45
Lotta Pauliina Henttala (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
46
Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
0:04:03
47
Sophie Enever (GBr) Torelli - Assure
0:05:03
48
Kim De Baat (Bel) Ciclotel
0:06:53
49
Viktoriia Bondar (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
0:07:17
50
Caitlin Peters (GBr) Torelli - Assure
0:07:52
51
Holly Breck (USA) Torelli - Assure
52
Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
53
Akvile Gedraitytė (Ltu) WCC Team
54
Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex NoAqua Ladies
55
Emily Nelson (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies
56
Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team
57
Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
58
Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
59
Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Team Arkea
60
Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
61
Pauline Allin (Fra) Team Arkea
62
Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
63
Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
64
Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
65
Estefania Pilz (Arg) Lviv Cycling Team
66
Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
67
Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
68
Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team
0:08:00
69
Kerry Jonker (RSA) Isorex NoAqua Ladies
0:08:01
70
Natalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
71
Veronika Jandová (Cze) WCC Team
72
Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Ciclotel
73
Danielle Khan (GBr) ILLI Bikes
74
Mia Griffin (Irl) ILLI Bikes
75
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
76
Femke Geeris (Ned) Waasland Security - Wase Zon
77
Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
78
Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek - Segafredo
79
Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80
Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S Bikes AGU
81
Sara Van de Vel (Bel) Ciclotel
0:08:06
82
Oceane Tessier (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
83
Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) ILLI Bikes
84
Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch
85
Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) WCC Team
86
Claudia Jongerius (Ned) De Sprinters Malderen
87
Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) S Bikes AGU
88
Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
0:08:25
89
Savannah Morgan (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies
90
Febe Schokkaert (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
0:08:33
91
Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
0:08:36
92
Margot Pompanon (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
0:08:45
93
Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
0:08:55
94
Amber Aernouts (Bel) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
0:09:53
95
Fernanda Yapura (Arg) St Michel - Auber 93
96
Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
0:10:42
97
Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
0:13:18
DNF
Lauren Murphy (GBr) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch
DNF
Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNF
Julie Debock (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNF
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNF
Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
DNF
Hana Heřmanovská (Cze) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch
DNF
Maroesjka Matthee (RSA) Ciclotel
DNF
Ilse Grit (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNF
Tora Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) De Sprinters Malderen
DNF
Demmy Druyts (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
DNF
Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Ciclotel
DNF
Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNF
Lies De Vleminck (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNF
Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNF
Roxane Fournier (Fra) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
DNF
Puck Moonen (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team
DNF
Justine Vromanne (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
DNF
Mélanie Guedon (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNF
Anna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Josie Shepherd (GBr) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Lara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team
DNF
Leonie Vanderjeugt (Bel) S Bikes AGU
DNF
Demi Van Dijke (Ned) S Bikes AGU
DNF
Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S Bikes AGU
DNF
Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant
DNF
Laura Da Cruz (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNF
Georgia Bullard (GBr) Torelli - Assure
DNF
Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) Team Arkea
DNF
Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Team Arkea
DNF
Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNF
Yva Geluk (Ned) Waasland Security - Wase Zon
DNF
Alice Andersson (Swe) Waasland Security - Wase Zon
DNF
Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Waasland Security - Wase Zon
DNF
Fien De Paepe (Bel) S Bikes AGU
DNF
Malin Eriksen (Nor) Keukens Redant
DNF
Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNF
Lynn Marien (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
DNF
Mette Egtoft Jensen (Den) ILLI Bikes
DNF
Samantha Hargreaves (Can) ILLI Bikes
DNF
Nicola Juniper (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies
DNF
Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex NoAqua Ladies
DNF
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
DNF
Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Waasland Security - Wase Zon
DNF
Mia Berg (Lux) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch
DNF
Elina Kirsakmene (Lat) Keukens Redant
DNF
Ida Langørgen (Nor) Keukens Redant
DNF
Elizabeth Marvelly (GBr) Torelli - Assure
DNF
Connie Hayes (GBr) Torelli - Assure
DNF
Megan Chard (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNF
Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team
DNF
Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops
DNF
Amber Lacompte (Bel) Keukens Redant