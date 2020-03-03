Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames

Le Samyn 2020 Women Quaregnon Dour 949 km 949 km 03032020 Christine Majerus LUX Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Chantal van den Broek Blaak NED Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky BEL Team Lotto Soudal Ladies photo Tim van WichelenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) stormed to victory at Le Samyn des Dames on Wednesday after a long solo break. The win marked her third win in the race since 2015.

While Van den Broek-Blaak dominated, spending over 50 kilometres on her own out front, the race for second was a far tenser affair with a strong five-rider group matching each other with wave after wave of attacks until the closing stages.

However, they could not be separated before the slightly uphill finish before Van den Broek-Blaak's teammate Christine Majerus won the sprint to make it a 1-2 for the Dutch team. Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) rounded out the podium.

"This is definitely a race that suits me, yes," said Van den Broek-Blaak after the finish. "It was like a time trial today, it was pretty long. We wanted to play the game as a team, and to have as many numbers as possible in the front, and then try to attack.

"I was gone, alone and I thought that I had to try and continue. If they came from behind I would still have my teammates but they didn’t come. We just wanted to race and it didn’t matter for us who was winning.

"I race next weekend at Strade and then the weekend after at Drenthe. I have one win now so there’s less pressure and I’d like to enjoy this."

How it unfolded

After the events of the opening weekend – Omloop Het Nieuwsblad won by world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Omloop van het Hagalend won by Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) – the mid-week Le Samyn des Dames brought a slightly shorter mid-week race for the women’s peloton.

It is one of the shorter of all the spring one-day races at 94.9km but with punchy cobbled sections through the Henegouwen region; Vert Pignon, La Roquette, Ch de Wiheries, Core de Nonettes and at Rue Belle Vue.

There were also three climbs at Grand Place Quaregnon (26.6km), Cote de Calvaire (35.5km), and at Cote de la Roquette (53.6km).  

The field completed one large loop followed by three finish circuits that are 25km each with an intermediate sprint on the first two passages through the finish line in Dour.

Several of the top-level WorldTeams opted to skip the race as they prepare for next weekend’s second round of the Women’s WorldTour at Strade Bianche, but there were two WorldTeams on the start line for Le Samym with Movistar and Trek-Segafredo.

It was number one ranked team in the world, Continental squad, Boels Dolmans that lined-up with defending champion Van de Bos and two-time race winner Van den Broek-Blaak (2015-16) as the team to beat.

The strong winds caused splits in the field early on and a group of 14 riders escaped that included three Boels Dolmans; Van den Broek-Blaak, Van den Bos and Christine Majerus.

With 57km to go, after Cote de la Roquette, Van den Broek-Blaak attacked the breakaway and pushed her solo lead on each of the finishing circuits.

A five-rider chase group formed with Van Dijk, Kopecky, Biannic joined by Van den Broek-Blaak’s teammates Majerus and Van den Bos.

Van den Broek-Blaak powered to the finish line with the victory with enough time to turn around and watch her teammate Majerus win the chase-group sprint for second place.

Results


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Chantal van den Broek-blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

2:35:01

2

Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

0:01:50

3

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

4

Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

5

Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo

6

Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women

0:01:56

7

Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

0:03:43

8

Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Drops

9

Claire Faber (Lux) ILLI Bikes

10

Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women

11

Jelena Erić (Srb) Movistar Team Women

12

Lucie Jounier (Fra) Team Arkea

13

Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops

14

Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling

15

Špela Kern (Slo) Lviv Cycling Team

16

Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) WCC Team

17

Daniela Reis (Por) Ciclotel

18

Sara Penton (Swe) Drops

19

Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies

20

Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

21

Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team

22

Silke Smulders (Ned) NXTG Racing

23

Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

24

Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant

25

Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling

26

Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

27

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies

28

Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women

29

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) WCC Team

30

Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling

31

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) De Sprinters Malderen

0:03:52

32

Gilke Croket (Bel) ILLI Bikes

33

Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

34

Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women

35

Jenelle Crooks (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

36

Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Ciclotel

37

Mae Lang (Est) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch

38

Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Team Arkea

39

Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

40

Barbara Fonseca (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93

41

Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops

42

Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex NoAqua Ladies

43

Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling

0:03:57

44

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo

45

Lotta Pauliina Henttala (Fin) Trek - Segafredo

46

Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team

0:04:03

47

Sophie Enever (GBr) Torelli - Assure

0:05:03

48

Kim De Baat (Bel) Ciclotel

0:06:53

49

Viktoriia Bondar (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team

0:07:17

50

Caitlin Peters (GBr) Torelli - Assure

0:07:52

51

Holly Breck (USA) Torelli - Assure

52

Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

53

Akvile Gedraitytė (Ltu) WCC Team

54

Ellen Mcdermott (Irl) Isorex NoAqua Ladies

55

Emily Nelson (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies

56

Tereza Medvedova (Svk) WCC Team

57

Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing

58

Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

59

Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Team Arkea

60

Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing

61

Pauline Allin (Fra) Team Arkea

62

Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

63

Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

64

Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

65

Estefania Pilz (Arg) Lviv Cycling Team

66

Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

67

Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling

68

Fiona Turnbull (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team

0:08:00

69

Kerry Jonker (RSA) Isorex NoAqua Ladies

0:08:01

70

Natalie Irene Midtsveen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

71

Veronika Jandová (Cze) WCC Team

72

Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Ciclotel

73

Danielle Khan (GBr) ILLI Bikes

74

Mia Griffin (Irl) ILLI Bikes

75

Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women

76

Femke Geeris (Ned) Waasland Security - Wase Zon

77

Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Segafredo

78

Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek - Segafredo

79

Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

80

Laura Vainionpää (Fin) S Bikes AGU

81

Sara Van de Vel (Bel) Ciclotel

0:08:06

82

Oceane Tessier (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93

83

Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) ILLI Bikes

84

Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch

85

Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) WCC Team

86

Claudia Jongerius (Ned) De Sprinters Malderen

87

Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) S Bikes AGU

88

Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team

0:08:25

89

Savannah Morgan (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies

90

Febe Schokkaert (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

0:08:33

91

Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team

0:08:36

92

Margot Pompanon (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93

0:08:45

93

Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team

0:08:55

94

Amber Aernouts (Bel) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team

0:09:53

95

Fernanda Yapura (Arg) St Michel - Auber 93

96

Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling

0:10:42

97

Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant

0:13:18

DNF

Lauren Murphy (GBr) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch

DNF

Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

DNF

Julie Debock (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen

DNF

Mischa Bredewold (Ned) NXTG Racing

DNF

Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo

DNF

Hana Heřmanovská (Cze) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch

DNF

Maroesjka Matthee (RSA) Ciclotel

DNF

Ilse Grit (Ned) NXTG Racing

DNF

Tora Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) De Sprinters Malderen

DNF

Demmy Druyts (Bel) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

DNF

Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Ciclotel

DNF

Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) NXTG Racing

DNF

Lies De Vleminck (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen

DNF

Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) NXTG Racing

DNF

Roxane Fournier (Fra) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

DNF

Puck Moonen (Ned) Chevalmeire Cycling Team

DNF

Justine Vromanne (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling

DNF

Mélanie Guedon (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93

DNF

Anna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Josie Shepherd (GBr) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Lara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants - LSK Ladies Cycling Team

DNF

Leonie Vanderjeugt (Bel) S Bikes AGU

DNF

Demi Van Dijke (Ned) S Bikes AGU

DNF

Desiree Liegeois (Ned) S Bikes AGU

DNF

Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant

DNF

Laura Da Cruz (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93

DNF

Georgia Bullard (GBr) Torelli - Assure

DNF

Fatima Zahra El Hayani (Mar) Team Arkea

DNF

Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Team Arkea

DNF

Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

DNF

Yva Geluk (Ned) Waasland Security - Wase Zon

DNF

Alice Andersson (Swe) Waasland Security - Wase Zon

DNF

Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Waasland Security - Wase Zon

DNF

Fien De Paepe (Bel) S Bikes AGU

DNF

Malin Eriksen (Nor) Keukens Redant

DNF

Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport

DNF

Lynn Marien (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen

DNF

Mette Egtoft Jensen (Den) ILLI Bikes

DNF

Samantha Hargreaves (Can) ILLI Bikes

DNF

Nicola Juniper (GBr) Isorex NoAqua Ladies

DNF

Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex NoAqua Ladies

DNF

Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women

DNF

Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Waasland Security - Wase Zon

DNF

Mia Berg (Lux) Andy Schleck Cycles - Immo Losch

DNF

Elina Kirsakmene (Lat) Keukens Redant

DNF

Ida Langørgen (Nor) Keukens Redant

DNF

Elizabeth Marvelly (GBr) Torelli - Assure

DNF

Connie Hayes (GBr) Torelli - Assure

DNF

Megan Chard (GBr) Lviv Cycling Team

DNF

Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukr) Lviv Cycling Team

DNF

Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops

DNF

Amber Lacompte (Bel) Keukens Redant

