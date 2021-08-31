Channing Tatum Subtly Follows Four Zoë Kravitz Stan Accounts And We're Obsessed

Photo credit: KGC-339/TIDNY-308 - Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have set the rumour mill into overdrive following numerous outings New York City.

From bike rides to iced coffee dates, it seems the pair are spending a lot of one-on-one time together in the Big Apple, months after their respective break ups.

Tatum and Kravitz first fuelled speculation they might be more than friends, soon after the 31-year-old filed divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman. However in January E! News exclusively learnt that the pair were not dating. Confused much?

Here’s what we know about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz rumoured relationship so far:

Are Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz dating?

The jury is out on this one as they might just be friends, but from the looks of recent photos of the pair and their subtle actions it would seem they’re very much enjoying each other’s company.

Weeks after rumours hit the internet that the pair might be an item, Tatum appeared to confirm the news ever so subtly on Instagram. A quick look at the accounts he's following and it appears he's now following four Zoë Kravitz stan accounts.

In mid August the pair were photographed grabbing an iced coffee together in NYC. In the snaps, Kravitz can be seen wearing a bright blue dress and yellow heeled shoes carrying her iced beverage and laughing at something Tatum has said.

Days prior, in photos obtained by Page Six, the duo were snapped going on a walk together in the East Village and jumping on a bike together, with Kravitz seen wrapping her arms around the 41-year-old actor’s neck.



The pair wore coordinated black tops, with Kravitz styling her laidback look with a pair of low-rise denim jeans and black slippers, while Tatum wore dark blue trousers and Converse trainers.

The duo met on the set of Kravitz’s debut directorial film Pussy Island, in which Tatum plays its tech mogul protagonist. According to Deadline the pair developed the script together.

‘Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,’ Kravitz said of the actor. ‘I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.’

Meanwhile the father-of-one said it was the X Men star who convinced him to give up Crocs for good.

‘When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,’ Tatum told Deadline.

‘I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan,’ Kravitz responded.

When did Kravitz split from Karl Glusman?

In January a rep for Kravitz reportedly confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that the actor had split from her husband of 18 months.

The pair began dating in October 2016 and Kravitz confirmed their engagement in 2018.

‘Oh yeah, I’m engaged,’ she told a Rolling Stone reporter when they spotted her ring. ‘I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.’

The pair married in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actor’s father, Lenny Kravitz, attended by her Big Little Lies co-stars.

Last year the former ELLE UK cover star Kravitz told us: 'Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are.

'If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe.'

Who has Channing Tatum previously dated?

Prior to hist split from long-term girlfriend Jessie J last October, the actor was married to actor Jenna Dewan for 10 years.

The pair – who co-parent daughter Everly - split in 2018 and finalised their divorce in 2019.

