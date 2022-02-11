Channing Tatum Says Zoë Kravitz Influences His Style as He Strips Down for Sexy V Man Shoot

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Tristar Media/Getty

Channing Tatum is revealing some of his biggest style inspirations.

The actor, 41, covers the latest issue of V Man magazine, and name checked girlfriend Zoë Kravitz as someone who inspires him to explore his own personal style.

Tatum, who conducted his V Man interview with friend and former 21 Jump Street costar Jonah Hill, said of his style transformation, "Some friends of mine, like you and Zo [Zoë Kravitz] were like, 'Why don't you just wear what you wear? Why don't you just be you?' You gave me some very specific style tips."

Channing Tatum V

Courtesy V Magazine Channing Tatum for VMAN magazine

RELATED: Channing Tatum Says Zoë Kravitz Is a 'Perfectionist in the Best Possible Way'

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Tatum and Kravitz, 33, were dating after the two were spotted out together in New York City. While the two have struck up a romantic relationship, they are also creative partners; Tatum is set to star in Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island, in which he plays a tech billionaire.

While covering Variety earlier this month, Tatum said he told Kravitz to just direct and not act in Pussy Island because it could become overwhelming to balance both responsibilities.

"I was like, 'You'll need double the days.' She's a perfectionist in the best possible way," he said of Kravitz.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

James Devaney/GC Images

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Is 'Getting to Know' Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly, Source Says: 'Only Seems Natural'

Since their string of New York City outings last summer, Kravitz and Tatum have been spotted leaving the Met Gala, enjoying lunch in New York and celebrating Halloween together. A source told PEOPLE in October, "It's obvious that they are very happy," referring to the couple.

Kravitz has also met Tatum's eight-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. A source told PEOPLE in November, it "only seems natural that she is getting to know Everly."

Story continues

The insider said of Tatum, "He is a very loving dad," adding, "He also acts very serious with Zoë."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tatum told V Man his experience with fatherhood has changed since he and Dewan split in 2018, explaining, "I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn't know if I was going to be able to meet [Everly] on her level, especially now that I'm a single dad. I was doubly afraid."

He continued, "Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as? And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do."