Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock reveal that their daughters got into a fight with each other

Emily Gulla
·2 min read
Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images
Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

When it comes to Hollywood best friends, Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are up there with some of our favourites right now. We've recently seen the pair getting, erm, very intimate during a nude scene in new film The Lost City. And now, there's been yet more commotion between the pair, as the co-stars have spoken out about their daughters getting into a fight with one another.

Sitting down on The Late Late Show to discuss the movie, Sandra told host James Corden that she and Channing "are full on besties," and, yep, we're very much here for these two as BFFs.

Asked where she and Channing first met, Sandra revealed that the pair initially crossed paths under pretty bizarre circumstances, explaining that it was "in the principal’s office at our preschool."

Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images
Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

The pair went on to explain that they were called in to see the headteacher thanks to their two daughters "butting heads". Sandra is mother to son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10. Meanwhile, Channing shares daughter Everly, eight, with ex Jenna Dewan.

Explaining the "altercation" between Laila and Everly, Channing revealed, "We have two very, very strong-willed little girls that, you know, at that young age were very much butting heads."

Sandra went on to joke that she'd answer the phone hoping that it was Everly who'd caused the issue, saying, "We'd get calls and I'm like 'please let it be Everly,'" while Channing laughed, "Please let it be Laila."

Channing went on, "I would just be like, ‘Of all the people…of all the people to fight with their daughter...'"

Still, it sounds like all is resolved now, with the pair sharing details on what happened once they got called into school.

Describing the meeting, Sandra explained, "They just wanted to know 'how can we work this out?'"

She went on to ask Channing, "Do you remember there was a day that they had an altercation and I said 'Do I need to call Channing or Jenna, what do I need to do?' And they said, 'No, we're going to give them a task, a challenge.' And the challenge was: who can be the nicest to the other one? So they were bringing each other little Dixie cups of water."

Meanwhile, Channing went on to joke, "I don't know where they would have learned this competitiveness, at all."

Reckon this is the most glamorous parents' evening going?

